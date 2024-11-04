Bristol Chamber hosts unique housing event

From left are Eric Kronberg, Allison Thurmond Quinlin, Bristol Chamber President and CEO Beth Rhinehart and Rope Roberts. Photo by A.J. Kaufman

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Whether it’s during national political debates or everyday conversation across the Appalachian Highlands, housing — and its ongoing crisis — is atop most people’s minds. The Bristol Tennessee/Virginia Chamber of Commerce hoped to lend some solutions with a recent forum on housing.

Titled “attainable housing strategies for great places,” and occurring Oct. 9 at the Bristol Train Station, the gathering of nearly 100 people surrounded extensive presentation from experts providing solutions for the future. Speakers traveling to the Tri-Cities to present included Eric Kronberg, an urbanist/architect; Rope Roberts, a consultant; and Allison Thurmond Quinlin of Arkansas-based multi-disciplinary firm Flintrock Lab.

Specific topics included zoning reform, incremental development approaches, demographics, housing availability and the growth of accessory dwelling units. Kronberg and Quinlin specifically focused on building more small houses in urban areas designed for walkability to businesses and restaurants. These are mainly aimed at single people or childless married couples.

Speakers also distributed literature specifically on trends in Bristol and across Tennessee and Virginia showing what type of income is needed to afford a single-family home.

“I am impressed by Beth Rhinehart and the Bristol Chamber for their leadership on such a crucial issue,” Roberts told the Business Journal after the event. “Hosting the Housing Forum was important for beginning the process of getting the necessary housing for our teachers, emergency workers, service workers and manufacturing workers. The talent and knowledge Eric and Alli bring is critical to helping Bristol succeed.”

Last year, the Bristol Chamber was one of 11 organizations selected by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Foundation to participate in a new national program called the Economic Mobility for Rural Workers cohort. As part of this grant work, community stakeholders participated in strategic visioning for identifying challenges and opportunities for residents to improve their economic pathways.

“In every single stakeholder meeting of our year-long grant work, housing was identified as the greatest challenge and the greatest opportunity for economic mobility,” Bristol Chamber President and CEO Beth Rhinehart explained to the Business Journal. “The speakers we have presenting are multidisciplinary experts utilizing skills in architecture, planning, urban design, historic preservation, policy making, and real estate development to make lovable, inclusive and vibrant neighborhoods.”

In September, home sales across our region saw the largest yearly price increase so far this year. The current median listing price of over $320,000 is the highest so far in 2024. However, nearly 40% of properties on the market in recent months saw an average price reduction of nearly $35,000.