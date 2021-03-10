BlueCross BlueShield to provide $500,000 for northeast Tennessee vaccination campaign

Mark Stevans

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation will provide $541,700 to the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) for a vaccine-related communications campaign. The grant from the foundation will support the organization’s “Take A Shot On Life” communications campaign, encouraging residents of northeast Tennessee communities, including Bristol, Kingsport, Greeneville and Johnson City, to get vaccinated.

“The First Tennessee Development District Foundation is proud to partner with the BlueCross Foundation, along with regional partners Region A.H.E.A.D. and the Regional DEI Alliance, to raise awareness for this lifesaving vaccine campaign in Northeast Tennessee,” said Mark Stevans, FTDD director of Special Projects. “In the face of this serious public health crisis, partnerships like this provide further evidence that with regional cooperation comes regional progress.”

Andy Dietrich

RegionA.H.E.A.D. co-founder Andy Dietrich said, “RegionA.H.E.A.D. is thrilled to learn that BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has awarded this $541,700 grant to the FTDD to benefit our region. This money will be used to educate the public on the value of receiving the COVID vaccinations through social media, print, radio and TV. It will also be used to purchase vans to be used for mobile vaccinations throughout our region. Our local health departments and Ballad Health will staff these vans.”

Based in Johnson City, the First Tennessee Development District provides programming to address crucial social issues throughout northeast Tennessee, including food insecurity, substandard housing for older adults, workforce development for high school students and childhood literacy.