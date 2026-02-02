BCS marks official opening of renovated property

The official ribbon is cut Jan. 16 on the BCS property in Gray, Tenn.

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

More than two years ago, Blackburn, Childers & Steagall PLC announced bold plans to consolidate its Johnson City and Kingsport offices under one roof in a prime location. The Business Journal of Tri-Cities TN/VA reported on this news with a front-page story in our July 2024 edition and followed up on the progress with another article last August.

The longtime accounting firm purchased 55,000 square feet of the former Citi Solutions Center building in Gray last year and named the move “Project Gray.”

The firm’s two alliance partners — BCS Wealth Management and First Covenant Trust & Advisors — moved into their first-floor spaces last summer. Blackburn, Childers & Steagall (BCS) employees moved in waves during October and November. Their first day open to clients for all entities was Nov. 20.

First Covenant Trust & Advisors President/CEO Clay Hixson believes the new building has already led to increased opportunities for collaboration between his firms and BCS, which leads to better results for clients.

“The investments we have made in meeting spaces and new technology will allow us to deliver the information and advice our clients need to lead their families and businesses,” Hixson explained. “Ultimately, we see this new space bringing more value to our team members, our clients and our community.

BCS held an official ribbon-cutting Jan. 16 for the roughly 128,000 square foot facility.

“This space is an exciting milestone for us, but the real celebration is what it enables us to do: better serve our clients,” Wade Farmer, tax partner at BCS, told the Business Journal.



The company’s Boone, N.C., and Greeneville, Tenn. offices remain in their same locations.

BCS used Thomas Weems Architects and general contractor Burleson Construction Company, both from Johnson City, for the renovation project.

“This new facility represents more than just a new address or a larger, newer office space. It reflects our growth and our long-term commitment to serving our clients and our region,” Nick Clay, managing partner of BCS Wealth Management, told the Business Journal. “It’s also a testament to our founders, as well as former and current partners, whose client-first vision, expertise, and culture over the years have built incredible teams that continue to take great care of our clients.”

The Gray Branch of the Washington County Library is planning to move into the same building soon, with clearance from the Fire Marshall recently occurring.

Northeast State Community College’s culinary program will also relocate in the coming months, with final construction now in progress. Several other organizations have shown interest in moving into the remaining 75,000 square foot portion of the building.

“Our vision was to have a place where we could serve our clients, our community and our people in a regional location in upper East Tennessee,” BCS Managing Partner Andy Hatfield explained to the Business Journal. “We are proud of the final product, which we believe sets us up for continued growth for many years to come. Having our family of companies under one roof brings a lot of synergy to our team that will enable to help us serve our clients very well.”