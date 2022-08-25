Ballad Health announces leadership changes

Ballad Health’s Rebecca Beck, John Jeter, Morgan May, Bobbie Murphy

On Thursday morning, Ballad Health announced several leadership changes within the organization. All of the appointments came from within the organization at the end of an extensive search.

Rebecca Beck has been named CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Beck replaces Lindy White, who left Ballad for a job at a national healthcare provider earlier this year. Dwight Owens will continue in his role as administrator and COO at Indian Path.

John Jeter has been named CEO at Bristol Regional Medical Center and will maintain his role as CEO of Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Bryan Mullins will serve as administrator and COO of Johnston Memorial while Chris Miller will handle the same responsibilities at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chad Couch has been named president of Ballad’s Northern Region, which encompasses Ballad’s operations in Sullivan County and Southwest Virginia. Lisa Carter will continue serving in her role as president of Ballad’s Southern Region, which includes all of Ballad’s facilities in Northeast Tennessee outside Sullivan County.

Additionally, Bobbie Murphy has been named chief nursing officer of Ballad’s Northern Region while Morgan May will fill that role in Ballad’s Southern Region. These moves will take effect Sunday, Aug. 28.