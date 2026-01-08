Airport celebrates inaugural Breeze Airways flights, adds Chicago routes

BRIDGE Executive Director John Rose arrives at Dulles Airport via the first Breeze Airways flight from Northeast Tennessee.

Photos by A.J. Kaufman, McKenzie Ketron, Trevor Rice and Kylie Toler

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Diligent work and strong regional collaboration officially went into effect before 2025 concluded, when Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) witnessed its long-awaited new flight routes depart and land for the first time.

BRIDGE, the privately funded economic development organization dedicated to growing the Appalachian Highlands’ economy, worked with Breeze Airways to launch nonstop service from TRI to Orlando International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

Business leaders, community partners and airport representatives attended the late July announcement event at TRI, and many of the same parties showed up on two winter dates — Dec. 12 and 15 — for a ribbon-cutting and welcome celebration.

Tourism professionals flew into TRI from Orlando and Washington at the same time to be stationed in Florida and Northern Virginia to celebrate the event. Destination marketing organizations in Sullivan and Washington counties, alongside Northeast Tennessee Tourism, focused on inbound passengers. Interactive experiences surrounding winter escapes to Northeast Tennessee also were featured at TRI.

“Bringing visitors directly to the mountains of Northeast Tennessee is a significant opportunity to engage key markets that have shown strong demand,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Executive Director Alicia Phelps told the Business Journal. “Over the last three years, we have seen a substantial increase in visitors from both the Washington, D.C. and Orlando areas. Connecting these markets year-round, twice weekly via Tri-Cities Airport and Breeze Airways, will dramatically enhance our national exposure. We anticipate the D.C. route will positively impact our business travel sector, while the Orlando route is perfect for leisure travelers to our area. Both groups consistently view Northeast Tennessee as a popular, year-round destination. We are excited to pursue this as a continued avenue for growth and success alongside our economic development partners and municipalities.”

In both the Orlando and Washington, D.C. markets, digital campaigns targeting residents are running.

The ribbon cutting for the Dec. 12 Orlando flight.

BRIDGE Executive Director John Rose believes this is affordable travel, easier access to opportunities, and more reason for families and businesses to choose Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. He was on the flights both days.

“As I walked to the gate at both Orlando International and Dulles International airports and then boarded the first flight from TRI to Orlando and again from Dulles to TRI, it was a special moment,” he told the Business Journal. “It was special because I know what this means for our region and for every one of us that loves this place we call home!”

The flights, which mainly start with fares below $100 per leg, open doors for business and tourism. They are offered on Mondays and Fridays to those international airports in Central Florida and the Nation’s Capital.

Airport leadership has expressed excitement about the launch of Breeze’s new service and the opportunity to welcome a new carrier with two nonstop destinations to our market.

“These flights aren’t just new lines on a route map; they’re a strategic lift to how our region connects and competes. TRI already serves as a key gateway for tourism, business travel and broader economic development, and adding Orlando and Washington Dulles only accelerates that impact,” TRI Director of Marketing & Air Service Development Trevor Rice told the Business Journal. “These routes give our residents faster access to major leisure and global-connect markets, while opening the door for new inbound travel and industry investment. It’s a strong win-win for the region and a clear signal of the demand and momentum we’re seeing. All of this underscores why our Fly Local initiative matters. When travelers choose to start their journeys at TRI, it strengthens our ability to grow sustainably, attract more service, and continue expanding the way we connect this region to the world.”

Rose then added that “this achievement shows what regionalism looks like in action. Two states, multiple communities, private companies, tourism organizations and leaders from across the region all came together with one goal – bringing new air service to TRI, our region’s airport.”

Breeze aircraft are Airbus A220-300 with 137 seats. One deplaning passenger commented on the “simplicity” of the new flight routes.

Gene Cossey, president and CEO of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, told assembled reporters about benefits to local legislators, saying he hopes new flights will benefit them getting to the nation’s capital without a plane change.

Asked by the Business Journal Dec. 15 about enhanced potential international travel from Dulles, Cossey said he hopes it increases ridership and “the more people are dedicated to using this new flight, then the more flights we’ll be able to get in later…everybody is constantly asking us for more flights. You want those flights, use these airlines that we do have and use them a lot every time you travel.”

Finally, two early surprise Christmas presents were unveiled later the same week when American Airlines and United Airlines announced the addition of direct routes from TRI to Chicago. American will operate one daily flight to and from O’Hare International Airport, commencing May 21, while United plans three routes per day, beginning June 8. Tickets are now on sale.

Cossey noted that “Each addition to our airport brings more growth and opportunity for the region, and this new nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare gives travelers even more options when flying local.”