Wright’s mission is helping others when and where he can

Editor’s Note: On October 14, we will hold a reception to celebrate our 30th class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Each week in 2022, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia will highlight one of our 2021 40 Under Forty honorees leading up to the announcement of our milestone class.

The best advice is always simple, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to execute.

As the son of a pastor, Jeremy Wright routinely heard the phrase “Do well where you can when you can.” Wright has done his best to make that mantra a habit, and it has led to success both professionally and personally.

Wright is a financial advisor at Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, CPAs. Doing well where he can when he can has translated into excellent results for his clients.

“We’re accountants because it’s what we enjoy doing, and it’s something most people don’t enjoy doing,” he said. “I think being in public accounting, you’ve got to have a desire to want to help people. You’ve got to be here to help people first.”

Being raised in the church, Wright is well aware of the scripture that says those who can be trusted with small things can also be trusted with big things. Whether he was working at a pizza restaurant or a grocery store as he completed his education, Wright stood out as somebody with a strong work ethic and a desire to serve others.

That has continued at BCS, CPAs. He entered the firm with a humble attitude and a willingness to learn.

“It’s amazing what you don’t know out of school, but you don’t realize what you don’t know,” he said.

With that in mind, Wright strives to be a lifelong learner, and he also steps up to mentor interns and new hires as they learn the ropes. He is a manager in the Managed Accounting Services Department and is known for his selfless style of leadership as well as his kindness.

Outside of the workplace, Wright and his wife invest time in their church and the community as a whole. Wright serves on the board of the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands where he provides strategic financial direction.

Moving forward, Wright wants to continue expanding his client base and following the old adage his father taught him.

“My goal professionally is to help as many people as I can,” he said.