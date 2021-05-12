Virtual sixth annual SWVA Economic Forum full agenda set

The sixth annual Southwest Virginia Economic Forum will be held virtually on May 26-27, 2021. Organizers say the two-day event, which will be streamed live from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, features one of the strongest lineups of speakers and panelists yet. Every year, the forum engages participants through a shared vision of regional collaboration, growth and innovation for all of Central Appalachia. It has become a central gathering place for the region to discuss new ideas and synergies to build Central Appalachia’s future.

To see the full agenda for the forum, click here.

This year’s forum is supported by presenting sponsors GO Virginia Region One and UVA Wise, media sponsor The Business Journal of TriCities Tennessee/Virginia, and a host of other sponsors, which can be viewed here.

Registration

No registration is required for the forum; this event will be streamed via Facebook Live on May 26 and May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. To participate and learn more about the lineup of presenters and sponsors visit the SWVA Economic Forum Facebook Page, and website to receive the latest updates.