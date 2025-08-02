Tri-Cities Airport announces new nonstop service to two destinations

BRIDGE and TRI leadership celebrate additional routes for regional passengers.

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Diligent work and collaboration across the region paid off when the BRIDGE recently announced expanded travel options for passengers traveling from Tri-Cities Airport (TRI).

The privately-funded economic development organization dedicated to growing the Appalachian Highlands’ economy worked with Breeze Airways to launch new nonstop service from TRI to Orlando International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

A crowd of roughly 200 people — business leaders, politicians, community members and more — attended the July 29 event at TRI.

“This new air service reflects the kind of practical collaboration BRIDGE was built to support,” John Rose, BRIDGE Executive Director, told the Business Journal. “It means more affordable travel, easier access to opportunity, and another reason for families and businesses to choose Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. It’s the kind of progress BRIDGE was created to deliver. We’ve heard from residents, communities and businesses about the need for additional travel options. BRIDGE helped coordinate the support to bring Breeze here, and we appreciate all the partners across the region who have supported this effort.”

The BRIDGE and TRI believe the new routes will provide business and leisure travelers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia with enhanced connectivity to major business centers and popular vacation destinations.

“This day reflects the momentum our region has been building for years. It’s a proud moment — not just for our airport team, but for all the partners who’ve worked to get us here,” TRI Director of Marketing & Air Service Development Trevor Rice told the Business Journal. “It’s exciting to see that progress take flight and to know we’re continuing to grow in ways that serve both our people and our economy. And this really feels like just the beginning. It’s a reminder that this is just a first step; the real impact comes when we all keep showing up, flying local, and supporting what we’ve helped bring to life.”

BRIDGE Board of Directors Chair Julie Bennett said at the airport event she hopes the new airline will create a snowball effect for other airlines to follow suit within our region.

“This is a transformational moment for our region,” Bennet said. “The arrival of Breeze Airways is the result of strong collaboration and a shared vision for growth. BRIDGE is proud to have played a key role in making this service possible by bringing together public and private partners to invest in our future. This new connection opens doors for business, tourism, and opportunities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”

Gene Cossey, president and CEO of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, hailed the announcement as “a major milestone for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”

“These new routes will expand travel options and make reaching these popular destinations more attainable for everyone,” Cossey said in part. “This is a true win for our region and a testament to what can be achieved when we work together.”

Offered on Mondays and Fridays, flights to Orlando start Dec. 12, and routes to the nation’s capital commence Dec. 15. Breeze says fares start at $49 one way to Orlando and $39 one way to Washington. Tickets are now available for purchase at flybreeze.com.

Tri-Cities Airport will be the second airport in the state to currently offer flights with Breeze. Memphis International Airport announced a new service with Breeze in May.

According to Maren Cline, manager, government & airport affairs for Breeze, with the Tri-Cities added to the mix, the airline will now offer up to 300 destinations across 78 cities. The company added 29 new airports to its route network during 2024.