The August 2025 Edition

Eric Deaton, Ballad Health Executive Vice President and COO. Photo by Earl Neikirk

For more than three decades, the Business Journal of Tri-Cities TN/VA has enjoyed the distinct honor of recognizing our Healthcare Heroes on behalf of the regional business community. The program began as a way to call attention to the tireless work being done by individuals and organizations throughout our region to provide us all with excellent healthcare.

We were fortunate enough to gather on July 11 for our annual Healthcare Heroes luncheon where we honored the 2025 class of Healthcare Heroes for their contributions.

The Business Journal wishes to thank Eric Deaton, Ballad Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, for his remarks. Additionally, we would like to thank our partners Ballad Health, First Horizon, Frontier Health, Milligan University, State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, UPM Pharmaceuticals for allowing us to continue offering a heartfelt “thank you” to our Healthcare Heroes.

Download the Healthcare Heroes special edition here.