Business community celebrates the 33rd class of 40 Under Forty honorees

The 40 Under Forty Class of 2025 Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

The business community gathered Nov. 8 at the Johnson City Country Club to celebrate the 33rd class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Approximately 200 people attended the event. Among them, of course, were this year’s chosen recipients, their family members and colleagues, as attendees celebrated the achievements and service of the latest class of rising stars.

The 2025 class — which spans the Tri-Cities and the entire Appalachian Highlands region — included intrepid entrepreneurs who stepped up to start their own ventures. Others are journeying along the corporate ladder, with a commitment to leading with integrity. We also recognized public servants and those from the worlds of finance and academia. They are all professionals who make time to serve their communities in various ways.

While successful people invariably share important traits, each group of 40 Under Forty honorees holds a distinctive identity. This year’s class is made up of those who maintain the ability to build businesses that hopefully serve as a cornerstone of progress in the Appalachian Highlands for years to come.

The Business Journal wishes to thank everyone who took time to submit a nomination this year. We were overwhelmed by the sheer amount.

We would also like to thank our corporate partners who helped ensure this year’s event was another grand success.

Additionally, gratitude goes out to this year’s keynote speaker, Lisa Carter, Ballad Health Southern Region president. We also thank our photographer, Earl Niekirk, as well as the Johnson City Country Club and Derby Publishing.

Download the December 40 Under Forty Edition here.