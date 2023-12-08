Stone Mountain Technologies, Inc. to establish manufacturing operations in Sullivan County

A leading developer of heating technologies will invest nearly $14 million and create more than 100 new jobs in Piney Flats, Tenn.

Along with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced in November that Stone Mountain Technologies, Inc. (SMTI) officials plans establish manufacturing operations.

SMTI will create 111 new jobs in Sullivan County and launch production of ANESI, its brand of high efficiency gas-fired heat pumps.

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies like SMTI to thrive,” Lee said. “I thank SMTI for its investment to create more than 100 jobs and greater opportunity for Tennessee families across Sullivan County and the region.”

Headquartered in Piney Flats, SMTI is a leading developer of cost effective, next generation heating technologies using sorption heat pump cycles. The company’s mission is to provide customers with high-comfort, cost-effective, low/zero-carbon heating and cooling.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 40 economic development projects in the Northeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 3,600 job commitments and approximately $1 billion in capital investment.

“We appreciate SMTI for establishing manufacturing operations and investing nearly $14 million in Sullivan County,” McWhorter added. “We know this will add momentum to Tennessee’s growing manufacturing industry, and we look forward to the company’s continued success.”