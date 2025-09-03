Sitting down with Diana Harshbarger

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has represented Northeast Tennessee’s First Congressional District since January 2021. She most recently visited the Tri-Cities for a breakfast Aug. 21, hosted by the Kingsport Chamber. For this special edition, the Business Journal felt few people would be more appropriate for a conversation than Harshbarger. In late August, she shared insights on current legislative priorities, national policy developments and key issues affecting the region.

Business Journal: Since we’re talking about achievements in this edition, can you tell readers how and why you chose your initial profession, and then why you got involved in politics?

Diana Harshbarger: Growing up in East Tennessee, I saw firsthand how difficult it could be for some people to access reliable healthcare. I became a pharmacist because I wanted to be in a profession that was accessible, where I could help people navigate the healthcare system, one prescription at a time. After over 38 years in the profession, I got tired of watching unelected bureaucrats and big corporations make decisions that hurt small community pharmacies, patients and small businesses. That’s one reason I felt convicted to run for Congress, I wanted to be a voice for those who were being pushed around and left behind.

BJ: Have you overcome any obstacles during your time working as a pharmacist or in Washington — possibly attributable to being a woman or being from southern Appalachia — or have you seen a level playing field for the most part?

DH: Throughout my entire life, I’ve never let anyone tell me I couldn’t accomplish something. And with that mindset, I was the first person in my immediate family to graduate high school and college, started my own community pharmacy, and now it’s my greatest honor to serve the people of Northeast Tennessee as their Congresswoman. Running a business, raising a family, teaching Sunday School and all the other extracurricular activities in my life has given me a common-sense, no-nonsense approach to Congress. If anything, when a fight comes my way, I’m more ready than ever to give it my all and bring my East Tennessee values, grit, and common sense to the table. I’ve built a career by pushing through doors that weren’t always open to me, and I’m proud to bring that same determination to Washington every single day.

BJ: Why is Northeast Tennessee and your district so special to you?

DH: It’s where I was born, where I raised my family, where I built my pharmacy, and it’s filled with the hardest-working, most genuine people you’ll ever meet. The folks in Northeast Tennessee have a deep faith, a strong work ethic and a fierce sense of independence. I have taken care of many people in the district at a local level through my work at the pharmacy, and now I can help them at the federal level. I wake up every day in Washington thinking about how I can make life better for the people back home, because they’re not just my constituents; they’re my friends and neighbors.

BJ: What are your plans for the rest of this congressional term, particularly when it comes to economic development across the region?

DH: My top priority is making sure our region continues to grow without losing what makes it special. That means expanding broadband access, so students and businesses aren’t left behind, cutting red tape that stifles small businesses, and investing in infrastructure that connects our communities. I’m also working to bring more medical training opportunities and healthcare jobs to rural areas, because when people can work, learn, and heal close to home, our whole region thrives. One of my jobs as a Congresswoman is to look for opportunities to grow the district and remind everyone that economic development doesn’t stop at Knoxville.

BJ: Is there any concern on your part about potential cuts to Medicaid in rural parts of Northeast Tennessee stemming from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, like some healthcare leaders here have suggested?

DH: I’ve been hearing these concerns and let me be clear: I worked hard to make sure the Big Beautiful Bill protects, and even strengthens, Medicaid for communities like ours. We didn’t just slap a reform label on it and call it a day. What we did was cut the waste, fraud and abuse from Medicaid. This includes clearing the rolls of those who have passed away and those who are abusing the system by being covered in multiple states.

Additionally, it increases personal accountability by establishing work requirements for able-bodied adults who are choosing not to work. This legislation ensures that Medicaid is used for those it was meant for: seniors, pregnant women, those with disabilities and children. And the Big Beautiful Bill even included a $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program that will help rural areas thrive and promote increased workforce resiliency and access to care. And that’s just with this one bill. There is still more to come, and I am committed to finding even more ways to support our rural healthcare systems in East Tennessee and across the country.