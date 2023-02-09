Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County

The Robinette Company, which has operated in Sullivan County since 1987, has announced an expansion in Piney Flats that will create 70 new production jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats.



With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the new facility will be The Robinette Company’s fourth location. Through this expansion, the company will create 70 new production jobs in Sullivan County.

Joe Robinette

“Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for businesses to thrive,” Lee said. “I thank The Robinette Company for its decision to invest in Sullivan County to ensure Tennesseans and our economy continue to thrive.”



The Robinette Company’s new production facility will house additional equipment to provide support for producing film-related products and accommodate growing business demands.



Founded in 1987, The Robinette Company has a rich and extensive history in the paper printing industry. The company began printing roll paper for the milling industry and has since expanded into a full-service packaging manufacturer for the food, pet food, consumer, beverage, lawn and garden, nutraceutical and health care industries. The Robinette Company’s expansion will bring the company’s total employment in Northeast Tennessee to nearly 450 people.

“The TNECD staff, Sullivan County and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership have been wonderful to work with throughout this process,” said Joe Robinette, CEO of The Robinette Company. “We look forward to our continued growth in Sullivan County.”

Since 2018, TNECD has supported 12 economic development projects in Sullivan County, resulting in nearly 1,200 job commitments and $699 million in capital investment.

“Since Joe Robinette started this company in 1987, we have watched them grow into the world class company they are today, with expansion after expansion,” said Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable. “I would like to thank NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and our partners for securing this investment.”