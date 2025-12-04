Retailers providing the gift of good service

K.C. St. Louis at Abingdon Olive Oil Company Photo courtesy of Courtney Day

By Dirk Moore, Contributing Writer

Calli Rose, a new jewelry and clothing business in downtown Johnson City, officially launched Nov. 15, receiving an enthusiastic response from large numbers of shoppers, particularly young women who reflect the taste and style of the owner of the business, Calli Rose Hall.

The business includes a “Charm Bar,” which is a counter that allows customers to select charms for bracelets, necklaces and other jewelry, a popular attraction for women as well as shoppers looking for specialized gifts at affordable prices.

The opening of the business comes at the start of the holiday season, which Hall says is a chance for her to highlight both customer service and the enduring attractiveness of her products.

“I’m really excited to be starting my business at a high-retail part of the year, because it’s a great chance to build a customer base,” Hall told the Business Journal.

For Hall and other small, local retailers in the Tri-Cities, this year’s holiday season is an opportunity to highlight customer service and unique products, setting up their businesses for year-long success following a December that might be negatively affected by trends toward higher prices and limited buyer capacity.

Nationally, many economists are suggesting this year may offer a challenging holiday season for many small businesses due to inflation, depressed wages and rising unemployment. Many retailers, according to some analysts, may gain in volume of sales due to higher prices but lose in numbers of sales and customers.

Dani Charette, the owner of Platter & Pour, began the holiday season with a wine tasting intended to help the shop build connections to customers. A wine bar that features charcuterie and a cheese shop, Platter & Pour embarks this year on its second Christmas at its location on the Virginia side of State Street in Bristol.

Charette says the past year has been challenging in downtown Bristol. A few businesses have shuttered, including some businesses that would draw additional traffic to the commercial district for the benefit of all retailers.

In response, Charette has worked to keep prices affordable, finding quality, lower-cost substitutes for many products that have experienced price increases. At the same time, she will emphasize special events, giving customers a place where they “feel at home and feel special” not only during the holidays, but throughout the year.

“My customers respond when they feel as if things are personalized and there’s that connection,” Charette explained. “I hope they feel that I value each and every one of them.”

This year, Abingdon Olive Oil Company is giving the “Gift of Good Health,” a marketing slogan that emphasizes that the store’s vinegar and olive oil selections contribute to more than a pleasant culinary experience.

Owner K.C. St. Louis said her business in Southwest Virginia has grown steadily since it was founded in 2011. The holiday season does not build that success as much as it highlights the ingredients that contribute to it – a quality product that is promoted by a knowledgeable and caring staff.

Prices in the past few years have been trending upward for some of St. Louis’ products. She has worked to offset those increases with a “Grab & Go” gift bag that provides a bottle each of oil and vinegar and other items at a collective price that represents a cheaper alternative to purchasing the products individually.

Meanwhile, for St. Louis and other local store owners, the emphasis is on customer service, perhaps now more than ever, not just for financial reasons, but also for the growing need for moral support during our challenging economic times.

Abingdon Olive Oil Company has enjoyed steady success, in spite of difficult odds at times.

“It’s just unbelievable,” St. Louis said. “I live my life in a state of gratitude, and I want my customers to feel that.”