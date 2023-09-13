NE State, TCAT-Elizabethton sign articulation agreement

Northeast State and TCAT-Elizabethton signed the first-ever articulation agreement between the two institutions, providing a transfer pathway for TCAT students earning a Welding Diploma.

TCAT-Elizabethton President David Hicks and Northeast State President Jeff McCord signed the agreement at a ceremony at NE State’s Technical Education Complex on the Blountville campus.

“The agreement is a tremendous step forward for TCAT-Elizabethton and Northeast State,” said Dr. McCord. “Through this partnership, we realize the importance and potential of providing a bridge to TCAT students who want to continue their educational journey at Northeast State.”

Under the agreement, TCAT students with a welding credential are guaranteed admission to Northeast State’s Associate of Applied Science program in Welding/Metal Fabrication.

TCAT students can transfer up to 36 hours, according to college officials. The College’s Welding/Metal Fabrication degree requires the completion of 64 credit hours. The program is nationally accredited by the Association of Technology Management and Applied Engineering.

Northeast State will award credit based on transcript evaluations of TCAT students. TCAT students may be awarded Northeast State credit for courses in College and Lifelong Learning, General Welding, Applied Welding, Industrial Safety, Welding Blueprints, Industrial Concepts, Inert Gas Arc Welding, and Pipe Welding.