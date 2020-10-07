Griffith touts EnVision Center in Lebanon

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-9) was on hand this week to cut the ribbon for a new Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) facility in Lebanon, Va.

HUD’s EnVision Centers are tasked with offering support for assisted families to help them achieve self-sufficiency and, thereby, make limited federal resources available to others awaiting assistance. The centers are premised on the idea that financial support alone is insufficient to solve poverty. Intentional and collective efforts across various organizations are needed to realize a more holistic path to foster lasting self-sufficiency.

“We will not measure success by the number of people who enter this new EnVision Center,” said Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joseph J. DeFelice. “Success will be measured by the number of individuals who achieve greater self-sufficiency—who no longer require assistance from our programs—who gain the financial independence to be able to rent, or even buy their own homes.”

The announcement was made at the Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority in Lebanon. The agency serves residents in Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell and Buchanan counties. On hand for the announcement were leaders from partnering organizations, Southwest Virginia Community College and Southwest Virginia Workforce.

Located on or near public housing developments, EnVision Centers provide communities with a centralized hub to access support in the following four pillars: Economic Empowerment, Educational Advancement, Health and Wellness, and Character and Leadership.

“The new EnVision Center in Lebanon will be a great support for people who need assistance on the path to self-sufficiency,” said Griffith. “It brings together in one place the economic, educational, health, and community engagement resources that help those who now rely on government aid move beyond it. I appreciate the commitment of the Trump Administration and HUD to the people of our region who may need a bit of assistance in achieving independence.”

“We are ecstatic to receive the Department of Housing and Urban Development designation of HUD EnVision Center. This designation provides us with additional opportunity to foster our partnerships with Federal, State, and Local agencies in fulfillment of our mission statement—commitment to excellence in providing quality housing and an environment that will ensure all residents opportunity, access to resources, and the expectation that our communities will be a safe, secure place to live and realize their potential,” added Keith Viers, Executive Director of the Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority.