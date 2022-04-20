Goetz makes his mark by helping clients navigate government

Editor’s Note: This October, we will celebrate our 30th class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Each week in 2022, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia will highlight one of our 2021 40 Under Forty honorees leading up to the announcement of our milestone class this fall.

When many folks think of the federal government, they envision a quagmire where little gets accomplish amidst the incessant partisan sniping that dominates the headlines.

While that sentiment has only intensified in recent years, John Goetz has built a reputation for cutting through the rhetoric in order to help private companies and individuals get things accomplished both at the federal and state level.

“As a business or a private citizen, if you try to apply reason to politics, you’re always going to be frustrated,” Goetz said.

In his role as a senior vice president at Bridge Public Affairs, Goetz puts his experience to work in order to help his clients navigate the murky waters of government. He serves as a translator of sorts, helping clients understand what the government is trying to communicate and tailoring their message in a way that will be understood by those who live in the political realm.

Goetz started his training immediately after finishing his undergrad degree. An internship with Sen. Bob Corker proved educational and inspirational to a young man trying to find his way in the world.

“I was just figuring out what I wanted to do and I got this internship,” Goetz said. “Just seeing the work ethic in that office kind of energized me early on. Seeing those examples of folks like (Corker) really set the example for me to move forward.”

A stint as Corker’s legislative aide for health care policy laid the groundwork for an area of expertise that has served Goetz well over the years. The knowledge he gleaned while serving as a senior staff member for the Senate Special Committee on Aging and while providing policy guidance to Sen. Corker during the implementation of the Affordable Care Act set the course for a successful career.

In the years since, Goetz has served as a representative of TennCare in the State Legislature in Nashville and worked for three years as the director of government affairs for Permobil, a Swedish manufacturer of power wheelchairs. At Bridge Public Affairs, Goetz focuses on the firm’s growing health care practice.

Goetz is from Chattanooga and has lived for a significant amount of time in Washington D.C. and Nashville, but he now calls Johnson City home. In his short time here, he has been able to play an instrumental role in helping the City of Johnson City secure $5 million in the state budget to refurbish the historic Ashe Street Courthouse.

Johnson City has always been home for Goetz’s wife Whitney, and he is excited about putting down roots in our region as the couple raises their two young sons.

“I just want to continue to get more ingrained into the community,” he said.

