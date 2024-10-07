Global Supply Chain Services company selects Northeast Tennessee for two new facilities

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Share Logistics announced in September that Share Logistics will locate new operations in both Hawkins and Sullivan Counties.

The project will allow the Netherlands-based company to centralize logistics for its client, Accoya USA, which manufactures high performance and sustainable wood building products from its plant in Kingsport.

The logistics partner will invest nearly $400,000 across the two locations, creating at least 21 new jobs in Surgoinsville and 36 new jobs in Kingsport within the next five years.

“Every jobs announcement is a big deal to us, because of the impact each has on our communities and the families who live here. Today’s news is especially gratifying for our staff on a different level as it involves both counties for whom we recruit and it goes to show what we constantly emphasize, that most job creation comes from existing industry, albeit in this case from one of their business partners,” NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership CEO Clay Walker told the Business Journal before the announcement.

“Eastman’s presence here often impacts our economy in more ways than is always apparent to us citizens; today we received an obvious reminder on how much it means.”

Walker thanked Lynn Tully of Department of Economic & Community Development Northeast Tennessee office, Steven Bower of the City of Kingsport and Rebecca Baker of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board for their work on this project.

“Lynn was the point person for this one, and I can’t say enough about how professional and thorough she was in bringing it across the finish line,” Walker added.

At this time, Walker reports that hiring will ramp up as production increases. The company is moving into existing warehouse space in Phipps Bend, while the plant on Eastman’s campus is complete and operational.

Tennessee is the fifth state that Share Logistics has expanded to nationally, joining Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Texas.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported nearly 40 economic development projects in Northeast Tennessee, resulting in approximately 3,500 job commitments and more than $1 billion in capital investments.

“Tennessee’s reputation as a hub for international business and innovation is clear, as foreign businesses employ more than 160,000 Tennesseans,” McWhorter explained. “We’re thankful Share Logistics is choosing to call the Volunteer State home. This investment will strengthen our already-robust business climate in Northeast Tennessee for years to come.”

Lee added, “what happens in rural Tennessee matters to all Tennesseans, and I thank Share Logistics for their investment in our state.”

Share Logistics supports customers on the design, management and execution of global and local supply chains. offers innovative and seamlessly integrated solutions to customers across a wide variety of global industries. Share Logistics itself is part of Groupe BBL, a global group of specialized supply chain services companies that employs over 2,100 staff worldwide.

“We are honored to be appointed by a company like Accoya USA and are looking forward to supporting the company in realizing its growth ambitions for the North American market,” Tristan Bierenbroodspot, Group CEO of Share Logistics, said in a Sept. 4 press release. “Having our own local dedicated presence, in addition to our global team and network, is the key to providing a best-in-class integrated service offering.”