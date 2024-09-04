Exclusive Interview: A conversation with Virginia’s lieutenant governor

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Winsome Earle-Sears is the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor of Virginia. Born in Jamaica, the 60-year-old was raised in New York City, served as an electrician in the U.S. Marine Corps and moved to Virginia before beginning her political career more than two decades ago.

The zenith of that career likely came in 2021 when Virginians elected her, along with Glenn Youngkin and Jason Miyares to lead the commonwealth. When she was inaugurated as its 42nd lieutenant governor, Sears also became the first black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia.

The Business Journal enjoyed a recent opportunity to sit down with Sears for an informative interview, particularly about the administration’s efforts in Southwest Virginia.

Business Journal: We cover Southwest Virginia, where you and the governor remain incredibly popular. Why is that the case, and since we promote regionalism, what are you most proud of doing for this region?

Winsome Sears: One recurring request from our Southwest folks was not to forget them when we were elected. We took that to heart and have endeavored that ALL Virginians should know they are important at all times—not just at election time. Governor Youngkin and I have always recognized the unique needs and potential of this area. Our popularity here (and I want to add our great Attorney General Miyares) stems from our commitment to addressing those needs and advocating for policies that benefit Southwest.

One of the initiatives I am especially proud of is our commitment to expanding infrastructure and broadband access. Through Virginia’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), we are dedicating $1.48 billion to extend high-speed internet to every corner of the Commonwealth. This investment builds on the efforts of the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), focusing on reaching the unserved regions that need it most. Once we achieve universal broadband access, DHCD will work to ensure that this vital service is affordable and widely adopted, bridging the digital divide and enhancing opportunities for all Virginians.

BJ: The administration is showering Southwest with opportunity and the funds to back it. How will this help overall economic development, as well as cultural issues like drug addiction?

WS: Investing in our Southwest Virginia is about more than just economic development. It’s about creating a thriving, healthy community. Remember: people matter! Efforts such as the governor’s Accelerate Southwest Economic Development Initiative allocate funds to focus on economic development, lowering the cost of living, improve infrastructure, and create more housing projects lay the foundation for long-term prosperity. Accelerate Southwest Virginia will attract businesses and create jobs, leading to a more vibrant local economy.

In parallel, we’re addressing cultural issues like drug addiction through comprehensive healthcare programs. One such program is the governor’s “Right Help, Right Now.” This vital program reforms our current behavioral health system in Virginia to support individuals in crisis. As we met with Virginians all over, too many families felt no one was coming to their rescue. Enter “Right Help, Right Now,” supporting Virginians before, during, and after a behavioral health crisis occurs. By tackling both economic and social challenges, we’re fostering a holistic approach to improving the quality of life for all residents in the region.

BJ: Virginia announced in July that it’s been named America’s Top State for Business. How does an accolade like this come about?

WS: Receiving the accolade of America’s Top State for Business by CNBC is a testament to the hard work and strategic planning of our administration. Such recognition is achieved through a combination of factors: a business-friendly regulatory environment, a skilled and educated workforce, robust infrastructure, and a strong commitment to innovation and technology. In short, my motto is, “The business of the Commonwealth is business!”

As Chair of the Virginia Chapter of the Aerospace States Association, I passionately champion the advancement and promotion of Virginia’s vibrant aerospace and aviation community. I am working on creating economic development opportunities statewide through strategic industry networking, transformative policy development, and educational initiatives. It’s an all-hands-on-deck so that together we are propelling Virginia to the forefront of aerospace and aviation innovation and growth.

Finally, if we are to convince businesses that Virginia wants their business, we have to do not just say, so our policies focus on creating an environment where businesses can thrive, workforce training programs, and investments in critical sectors.

BJ: How did you originally connect with Gov. Youngkin?

WS: Governor Youngkin and I connected through our shared vision for a better Virginia. Our relationship began during our campaigns, where we found common ground on key issues such as economic development, education reform, and ensuring public safety—especially through ensuring that our first responders understood they are important to building our economy, our communities. Our collaborative efforts were driven by a mutual commitment to serving the people of Virginia and bringing positive change to the Commonwealth. The derision and constant divisiveness we heard from politicians was a non-starter with us, and with Virginians. So, although constitutionally we ran separate campaigns, we ran as a team: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general. This partnership has continued to flourish as we work together in office, always striving to implement policies that benefit all Virginians.

BJ: Educational reform and parents’ rights were a huge part in your electoral win. You’re a former vice president of the state Board of Education. Virginia is rejecting some of the national education agenda, especially from teachers’ unions. As another school year begins, what more can be done to improve schools, while empowering parents and students?

WS: I am for parents making the best educational decisions for their children. That should always be our aim—not boxing parents into a one-size-fits-all. Who wants that? Who are you to promulgate policies that separate my child from me? So, this is the new Brown v. Board of Education fight. And we are not going to shirk from it in the same way that those parents were determined that their children should have a hope and a future through the best education possible.

So, yes, empowering parents and students remains a top priority for our administration. Investing in teacher training and resources is also critical to enhancing the quality of education. Our teachers must be able to have control of their classrooms in order to have a peaceful environment conducive to learning. Another key area is increasing transparency and accountability within our schools. Parents deserve to know what their children are being taught and have a say in their education. We’re working to ensure that curriculums reflect the values and needs of our communities.

Governor Youngkin recently signed Executive Order 33, creating cell phone-free environments in Virginia’s K-12 public schools. I strongly support this, given the evidence of cell phones’ negative impact on education and youth mental health. The order directs the Virginia Department of Education to work with parents, students, teachers, and local school leaders to develop age-appropriate restrictions and emergency contact protocols. This approach prioritizes our children’s education and well-being while addressing parents’ and educators’ concerns.

We are advocating for more school choice options, so parents can choose the best educational environment for their children. By focusing on these areas, we can create a more responsive and effective educational system that truly serves the needs of our students and families.

BJ: The gubernatorial election is next fall. You’re rumored to be a strong option to succeed Gov. Youngkin. Would you like to make any news right now with our readers?

WS: Many people know my immigrant story and how grateful I am for all the opportunities that America has provided to my family. I’ve given back as a U.S. Marine, as a homeless shelter director, as the leader of a men’s prison ministry. In fact, I echo Pres. Obama in saying, “…knowing that my story is part of the larger American story…that in no other country on Earth is my story even possible.” I’m sure you have seen that I am not running for re-election. I am, though, exploring a run for governor.