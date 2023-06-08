Crown Laboratories celebrates opening of expanded production facility

Crown Laboratories President and CEO Jeff Bedard (center with scissors) is joined by Crown employees and state and local dignitaries for a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday at the company’s newly expanded manufacturing complex in Johnson City.

Crown Laboratories, a leading global skincare company, celebrated the completion of a 60,000-square-foot expansion on Thursday at its manufacturing complex in Johnson City.



A year in the making, the $7.5 million expansion project at Lafe Cox Drive considerably increases manufacturing and warehouse space to support business growth. The approximately 250,000-square-foot facility manufactures and distributes a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products for domestic and international markets.



Over the past five years, Crown has invested $27 million in capital in the Johnson City manufacturing complex as its product portfolio and workforce has expanded to support rapid growth.



“Crown’s steady and significant growth has brought physical capacity challenges,” said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of the Johnson City-based company. “Our production demands have nearly doubled in the past few years. With that increased production comes additional componentry, cartons and materials. By expanding our footprint and adding 60,000 square feet, we can now support our expanding customer base with greater efficiency and world-class service.”

During his comments prior to the ribbon cutting, Nadeem Moiz, Crown’s COO and CFO, said Crown has gone $30 million in revenue to nearly $400 million a year over the last five years.



“This is a great day for Crown and our community,” said Moiz. “This investment and expanded footprint will allow Crown to support additional volumes, product complexity, and advanced technical requirements. We expect this growth will bring new and exciting opportunities for our employees and stakeholders in this community.”

Bedard spoke about the vision that has led Crown to this point, and offered his goals for the company in the years ahead. Bedard said his current vision is to double the size of Crown’s 250,000-square-foot facility in Johnson City and make Crown a billion-dollar company in the years ahead.

Lynn Tully, Regional Director of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, commended Crown for always spotting trends and taking bold actions to capitalize on them.

“They are always looking for the next growth opportunity,” she said. “Every time they do, they go for it.”



The expansion has created a need for Crown to grow its local workforce. The company is actively recruiting for at least 35 positions, including positions in manufacturing, packaging, quality, maintenance, accounting, and other corporate positions in Johnson City, with more planned for later in the year.