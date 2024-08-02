2024 Healthcare Heroes

For over 30 years, the Business Journal of Tri-Cities TN/VA has had the distinct honor of recognizing our Healthcare Heroes on behalf of the regional business community. The program began as a way to call attention to the tireless work being done by individuals and organizations throughout our region to provide us all with excellent healthcare.

Healthcare has long been a major economic driver in our region, and that has never been truer than it is today. Each day, tens of thousands of people pursue their life’s work of ensuring the care we receive is of the highest quality. In fact, roughly 15% of Americans now work in the healthcare industry, making it among the largest and fastest-growing sectors in the United States.

Many more volunteer their time to care for patients and their families. What they do boosts the health of the employees, clients and customers that keep our local economy moving forward. Additionally, the work of our medical professionals has a positive impact on the population level, which is a factor in recruiting new industries across our region.

It is safe to say our appreciation of the sacrifice displayed by those in the healthcare sector was galvanized during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as the pandemic subsides, it is vitally important to continue our mission of recognizing our Healthcare Heroes for what they do on a daily basis. We were fortunate enough to gather once again this year on July 26 for our annual Healthcare Heroes luncheon at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. During the program, we honored the 2024 class of Healthcare Heroes for their contributions.

The Business Journal wishes to thank Lisa Smithgall, chief nursing executive for Ballad Health, for her inspiring remarks. Additionally, we’d like to thank our partners Ballad Health, First Horizon, Frontier Health, Holston Medical Group, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, Milligan University and State of Franklin Healthcare Associates for allowing us to continue offering a heartfelt “thank you” to our Healthcare Heroes.