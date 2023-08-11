2023 Healthcare Heroes

For over 30 years, the Business Journal of Tri-Cities TN/VA has had the distinct honor of recognizing our Healthcare Heroes on behalf of the regional business community. The program began as a way to call attention to the tireless – and all too often thankless – work being done by individuals and organizations throughout our region to provide us all with excellent healthcare.
Healthcare has always been a major economic driver in our region, and that has never been more true than it is today. Each day tens of thousands of people pursue their life’s work of ensuring the care we receive is of the highest quality. Many more volunteer their time to care for patients and their families. What they do boosts the health of the employees, clients and customers that keep our local economy moving forward. Additionally, the work of our medical professionals has a positive impact on the population level, which is a factor in recruiting new industries to our region.
It is safe to say our appreciation of the hard work and sacrifice displayed by those in the healthcare sector was galvanized during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as the pandemic subsides, it is vitally important to continue our mission of recognizing our Healthcare Heroes for what they do on a daily basis. This year we were fortunate enough to gather once again for our annual Healthcare Heroes luncheon, which took place this year on July 21 at the Carnagie Hotel in Johnson City. During the program, we honored the 2023 class of Healthcare Heroes for their contributions.
The Business Journal wishes to thank Dr. Amit Vashist of Ballad Health for his inspiring remarks. Additionally, We’d like to thank our title partner Ballad Health – as well as presenting partners First Horizon, Holston Medical Group and State of Franklin Healthcare Associates and hero partner J.A. Street – for allowing us to continuing to offer a heartfelt “thank you” to our Healthcare Heroes.
Cup of Kindness Awards
Distinguished Service Award
Dr. Bryston Winegar
Holston Medical Group
Innovation Award
David Bryant
Northeast State Community College
Community Service Award
SoFHA OB/GYN Specialists
State of Franklin Healthcare Associates
Meritorious Service Award
Kaylee Murphy
Frontier Health
Support Service Award
Jeanne Clarke
Ballad Health
2023 Healthcare Heroes
Nellie Arrowood
Regina Barkley
Dr. Holly Berndt
Dr. Ron Blackmore
Amanda Clear
Allison Cordell
ETSU Quillen College of Medicine
Shane Duncan
Dr. John Green
Dr. Leigh Johnson
Dr. Samuel Lewis
Lara Lilly
Dr. David Mills
Dr. Paul Arthur Phillips
Nancy Randall
Dr. Shane Smith
Dr. Cheryl Stanski
Monica Tucker
Dr. Jill Wireman
Dr. Keith Young
Download the August 2023 Healthcare Heroes edition here.
View photos from the 2023 Healthcare Heroes Luncheon here.