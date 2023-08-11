2023 Healthcare Heroes

Photo by Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

For over 30 years, the Business Journal of Tri-Cities TN/VA has had the distinct honor of recognizing our Healthcare Heroes on behalf of the regional business community. The program began as a way to call attention to the tireless – and all too often thankless – work being done by individuals and organizations throughout our region to provide us all with excellent healthcare.

Healthcare has always been a major economic driver in our region, and that has never been more true than it is today. Each day tens of thousands of people pursue their life’s work of ensuring the care we receive is of the highest quality. Many more volunteer their time to care for patients and their families. What they do boosts the health of the employees, clients and customers that keep our local economy moving forward. Additionally, the work of our medical professionals has a positive impact on the population level, which is a factor in recruiting new industries to our region.

It is safe to say our appreciation of the hard work and sacrifice displayed by those in the healthcare sector was galvanized during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as the pandemic subsides, it is vitally important to continue our mission of recognizing our Healthcare Heroes for what they do on a daily basis. This year we were fortunate enough to gather once again for our annual Healthcare Heroes luncheon, which took place this year on July 21 at the Carnagie Hotel in Johnson City. During the program, we honored the 2023 class of Healthcare Heroes for their contributions.

The Business Journal wishes to thank Dr. Amit Vashist of Ballad Health for his inspiring remarks. Additionally, We’d like to thank our title partner Ballad Health – as well as presenting partners First Horizon, Holston Medical Group and State of Franklin Healthcare Associates and hero partner J.A. Street – for allowing us to continuing to offer a heartfelt “thank you” to our Healthcare Heroes.

Cup of Kindness Awards

Distinguished Service Award

Dr. Bryston Winegar

Holston Medical Group

Innovation Award

David Bryant

Northeast State Community College

Community Service Award

SoFHA OB/GYN Specialists

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates

Meritorious Service Award

Kaylee Murphy

Frontier Health

Support Service Award

Jeanne Clarke

Ballad Health

2023 Healthcare Heroes

Nellie Arrowood

Regina Barkley

Dr. Holly Berndt

Dr. Ron Blackmore

Amanda Clear

Allison Cordell

ETSU Quillen College of Medicine

Shane Duncan

Dr. John Green

Dr. Leigh Johnson

Dr. Samuel Lewis

Lara Lilly

Dr. David Mills

Dr. Paul Arthur Phillips

Nancy Randall

Dr. Shane Smith

Dr. Cheryl Stanski

Monica Tucker

Dr. Jill Wireman

Dr. Keith Young

Download the August 2023 Healthcare Heroes edition here.

View photos from the 2023 Healthcare Heroes Luncheon here.