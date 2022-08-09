It has now been 30 years since the Business Journal began honoring Healthcare Heroes in our region. The purpose of the program has always been to honor the individuals and organizations in our region that go above and beyond the call of duty to provide healthcare services. This noble work is often done without any recognition or fanfare, and thus, the Healthcare Heroes program was conceived as a way for our regional business community to express its gratitude to the unsung heroes who do so much to improve our quality of life on a daily basis.
Over the past two years, our regional healthcare providers have found themselves on the frontlines of a global pandemic. COVID-19 has touched every aspect of life, and the selfless work done by healthcare professionals has been on full display for all to see. We were fortunate this year to gather for a luncheon at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City on July 22 to honor our Healthcare Heroes at a public event for the first time since 2019. The 25 honorees represented the humble service and selfless sacrifice put forth each day by thousands of healthcare workers across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
The Business Journal would like to extend our appreciation to our title partner for the 2022 Healthcare Heroes – Ballad Health – as well as presenting partners First Horizon and Holston Medical Group and partner Frontier Health. Your dedication and commitment have allowed us to continue offering a heartfelt “thank you” to those who so richly deserve our recognition.
You can download the Business Journal’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes edition here.
Cup of Kindness Award Honorees
Distinguished Service Award
Lisa Wilson
Ballad Health
Innovation Award
Home Visit Team
State of Franklin Healthcare Associates
Meritorious Service Award
Dr. Viorel Manole
Holston Medical Group
Support Service Award
Dental Hygiene Program
East Tennessee State University
Community Service Award
Melissa Birdwell
Frontier Health
Healthcare Heroes Honorees
Dr. Haytham Adada
Johnston Memorial Hospital
Ronnie Alley
Ballad Health Volunteer
Dr. Steven Baumrucker
Ballad Health
Dr. Angela R. Cameron
The Cameron Institute Foundation
Jo Ann Clark
Smyth County Community Hospital Volunteer
Dr. Amanda Dove
Holston Medical Group
Kristina Dulaney
Cherished Mom
Dr. Paige Gilbert-Green
Highlands Family Medicine
Aliese Harrison
Johnston Memorial Hospital
Rhonda Hickey
Greeneville Community Hospital
David Knechtel
Milligan University
Dr. William “Bill” Martin
Holston Medical Group
Brittany Mitchell
Frontier Health
Deborah “Debbie” Moore
Frontier Health
Dr. Karen Shelton
Mount Rogers Health District
Phyllis Smith
Franklin Woods Community Hospital
F.L. Villard
Johnston Memorial Hospital Volunteer
Vonda Wagner
Frontier Health
Dr. Alison Whitman
Holston Medical Group
Robin Wilson
Ballad Health
