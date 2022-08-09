The 2022 Healthcare Heroes Photo by Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

It has now been 30 years since the Business Journal began honoring Healthcare Heroes in our region. The purpose of the program has always been to honor the individuals and organizations in our region that go above and beyond the call of duty to provide healthcare services. This noble work is often done without any recognition or fanfare, and thus, the Healthcare Heroes program was conceived as a way for our regional business community to express its gratitude to the unsung heroes who do so much to improve our quality of life on a daily basis.

Over the past two years, our regional healthcare providers have found themselves on the frontlines of a global pandemic. COVID-19 has touched every aspect of life, and the selfless work done by healthcare professionals has been on full display for all to see. We were fortunate this year to gather for a luncheon at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City on July 22 to honor our Healthcare Heroes at a public event for the first time since 2019. The 25 honorees represented the humble service and selfless sacrifice put forth each day by thousands of healthcare workers across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

The Business Journal would like to extend our appreciation to our title partner for the 2022 Healthcare Heroes – Ballad Health – as well as presenting partners First Horizon and Holston Medical Group and partner Frontier Health. Your dedication and commitment have allowed us to continue offering a heartfelt “thank you” to those who so richly deserve our recognition.

Cup of Kindness Award Honorees

Distinguished Service Award

Lisa Wilson

Ballad Health

Innovation Award

Home Visit Team

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates

Meritorious Service Award

Dr. Viorel Manole

Holston Medical Group

Support Service Award

Dental Hygiene Program

East Tennessee State University

Community Service Award

Melissa Birdwell

Frontier Health

Healthcare Heroes Honorees

Dr. Haytham Adada

Johnston Memorial Hospital

Ronnie Alley

Ballad Health Volunteer

Dr. Steven Baumrucker

Ballad Health

Dr. Angela R. Cameron

The Cameron Institute Foundation

Jo Ann Clark

Smyth County Community Hospital Volunteer

Dr. Amanda Dove

Holston Medical Group

Kristina Dulaney

Cherished Mom

Dr. Paige Gilbert-Green

Highlands Family Medicine

Aliese Harrison

Johnston Memorial Hospital

Rhonda Hickey

Greeneville Community Hospital

David Knechtel

Milligan University

Dr. William “Bill” Martin

Holston Medical Group

Brittany Mitchell

Frontier Health

Deborah “Debbie” Moore

Frontier Health

Dr. Karen Shelton

Mount Rogers Health District

Phyllis Smith

Franklin Woods Community Hospital

F.L. Villard

Johnston Memorial Hospital Volunteer

Vonda Wagner

Frontier Health

Dr. Alison Whitman

Holston Medical Group

Robin Wilson

Ballad Health

