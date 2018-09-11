Miyake opens new 45,000-square-foot plant at Phipps Bend

Miyake Forging North America Corporation held the grand opening of its Surgoinsville, Tenn., plant in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park Friday. Company executives including Chairman Kazuhito Fukui and President Akitoshi Fujikawa expressed excitement, while dignitaries from local governments, chambers of commerce and economic development organizations pledged to do whatever they could to ensure Miyake’s success. Industry partners including JTEKT, which operates a plant in nearby Washington County, also toured the facility.

Miyake, a Japan-based bearing and parts company announced last June it would build a 45,000-square-foot plant in Phipps Bend Industrial Park, investing $13.7 million and creating 60 new jobs in Surgoinsville. The facility uses hot and cold forging processes to manufacture automotive bearing parts that facilitate movement in machines, most notably automobiles. Among those are ball bearings, transmission and clutch bearings, hub bearings, tension bearings, taper and needle bearings. The company also manufactures parts for automotive steering and brake assemblies, as well as CVT and constant-velocity joints. In addition, parts are manufactured for motorcycles, piping and shafts.