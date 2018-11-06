McCord honored by Leadership Kingsport

The Kingsport Chamber’s Leadership Kingsport program is proud to honor business leader and community volunteer CeeGee McCord as the newest recipient of the Distinguished Leadership award.

A native of Kingsport, past Kingsport Chamber chair, a 1999 graduate of Leadership Kingsport, McCord is the global public and community affairs director at Eastman.

“CeeGee McCord means so much to this community,” city of Kingsport’s Assistant City Manager and Distinguished Leadership Award committee chair Chris McCartt said. “If you work alongside CeeGee in any capacity you know how she brings a unique passion to whatever task she steps up to champion. Her passion is rooted in her love for Kingsport, this region and above all, the people that live here. Additionally, that passion shapes who she is which is someone who strives to makes a difference every day.”

David Golden, senior vice president, chief legal & sustainability officer, and corporate secretary for Eastman said, “I can think of nobody more deserving of this award than CeeGee McCord. CeeGee is a humble servant leader. She eschews the spotlight and is truly focused on doing good for the simple sake of doing good. I know nobody who loves this community more. While I have no doubt that CeeGee would strongly prefer not to be in the spotlight, we need leaders like CeeGee…especially at this time.”

Created in 1989, Leadership Kingsport’s Distinguished Leadership Award is presented annually to an alumnus of Leadership Kingsport who has exhibited outstanding leadership and made significant and notable contributions to the Kingsport community.

Recipients must be a graduate of Leadership Kingsport; serve as a model of servant leadership; have a longevity of service to the community; demonstrate service in several area professional and community activities; and be a person of integrity.

Nominations are taken and a committee of Leadership Kingsport graduates selects the recipient each year.

McCord has been a longtime leader and volunteer with the Kingsport Chamber and a number of community organizations.

She is the twenty-eighth recipient of the honor. Past honorees include: Ann Bacon, Jeanette Blazier, Chaiba Bloomer, Doris Bush, Lorrie Cooper, Christopher Correnti, Larry and Jane Crawford, Mary Margaret Denton, Betty DeVinney, Bill Dudney, Larry Estepp, Brad Hoover and Leigh Ann Hoover, Paul Montgomery, Ruth Cline Montgomery, Mike O’Neill, Brad and Retta Overturf, Deb Schurger, Charlene Shelton, Rosalee Sites, Charlie Sorrells, Tonda Strong, Gary Tucker, Peggy Turner (posthumously), Andy Wampler, Keith Wilson, and Brenda White Wright.