King, SVCC sign dual admission agreement

King University and

Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) announced a new program agreement Tuesday

that will provide qualifying SWCC students with dual admission and guaranteed

acceptance to King.

during a news conference in King University’s Student Center. The collaboration

offers students the advantage of a structured approach for completion of an associate’s

degree at SWCC, followed by pursuit of a bachelor’s degree through enrollment

at King.

“We are committed to

increasing access to higher education for students throughout our region, with

the goal of enhancing their potential for future success,” Whitaker said.

“Studies show that students who attain an associate’s degree have a greater

likelihood of achieving a bachelor’s degree, which expands their professional

development, career opportunities and earning potential. We’re proud to partner

with SWCC on this agreement, which provides two-year SWCC graduates a seamless

opportunity to continue their studies at King.”

Students enrolled in the

dual admission program will:

Benefit from a strongly supportive

learning environment while at SWCC;

advisors at both institutions to determine course selections, based on the associate degrees they are pursuing and their academic programs of choice at King; and Receive a guided transition to

King, culminating in a lower-cost bachelor’s degree from the University.

“This agreement provides

an excellent opportunity for SWCC students to achieve the next step in their

educational journey,” Wright said. “We have a longstanding partnership with

King, and are pleased to collaborate further in the effort to streamline our

students’ access to a four-year degree.”

Acceptance to King will be

provided as early as the beginning of the third semester of enrollment at SWCC,

and students will be able to register during King’s earliest registration event

during the semester in which they will be graduating from SWCC.