King, SVCC sign dual admission agreement
King President Alexander W. Whitaker IV and SWCC President Thomas F. Wright, Ed.D.
King University and
Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) announced a new program agreement Tuesday
that will provide qualifying SWCC students with dual admission and guaranteed
acceptance to King.
King President Alexander
W. Whitaker IV and SWCC President Thomas F. Wright, Ed.D., signed the agreement
during a news conference in King University’s Student Center. The collaboration
offers students the advantage of a structured approach for completion of an associate’s
degree at SWCC, followed by pursuit of a bachelor’s degree through enrollment
at King.
“We are committed to
increasing access to higher education for students throughout our region, with
the goal of enhancing their potential for future success,” Whitaker said.
“Studies show that students who attain an associate’s degree have a greater
likelihood of achieving a bachelor’s degree, which expands their professional
development, career opportunities and earning potential. We’re proud to partner
with SWCC on this agreement, which provides two-year SWCC graduates a seamless
opportunity to continue their studies at King.”
Students enrolled in the
dual admission program will:
- Benefit from a strongly supportive
learning environment while at SWCC;
- Work jointly with academic
advisors at both institutions to determine course selections, based on the
associate degrees they are pursuing and their academic programs of choice at
King; and
- Receive a guided transition to
King, culminating in a lower-cost bachelor’s degree from the University.
“This agreement provides
an excellent opportunity for SWCC students to achieve the next step in their
educational journey,” Wright said. “We have a longstanding partnership with
King, and are pleased to collaborate further in the effort to streamline our
students’ access to a four-year degree.”
Acceptance to King will be
provided as early as the beginning of the third semester of enrollment at SWCC,
and students will be able to register during King’s earliest registration event
during the semester in which they will be graduating from SWCC.