Speedway Children’s Charities announces $900k+ in donations

Children throughout the region will benefit from the most successful fundraising effort by the Bristol Motor Speedway chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities since 2016. Executive Director Claudia Byrd announced at the recent Night of Smiles event that BMS’ SCC chapter raised a total of $920,851 during the 2019 calendar year that will be distributed to 103 rural-area child-focused agencies throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Since its inception in 1997, SCC-Bristol has raised nearly $16 million with proceeds going back to the local community.

“There’s no greater blessing than to be here at the Night of Smiles and help give away the money raised to area agencies that are going to help children in need in our community,” Byrd said. “Although demand for assistance will always exceed our ability to assist, we’re so thankful to everyone who has donated and volunteered throughout the years to help us raise nearly $16 million. We would not be able to do this without your love and support.”

The 2019 Jeff Byrd Grant also was awarded to Isaiah 117 House. Presented in honor of the late general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, the $50,000 award will go towards the organization’s efforts to build a home that will provide a safe and stable nurturing environment for children during traumatic times in their lives. The effort to build the house came after the Department of Child Services in Sullivan County, Tenn. expressed the immediate need of a home of this nature in the area. The funds will go toward capital to build the house.

Night of Smiles is the culmination of a year of SCC fundraising events, including numerous activities during NASCAR and NHRA race weekends and The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, which opened for its 23rd season on Friday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Organizations that received funding from Bristol Motor Speedway’s Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities includes Abuse Alternatives, AdapToPlay, American Red Cross of Mountain Empire Virginia, American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee, Appalachia Service Project, Appalachian Literacy Initiative, Arc of Washington Co., Assistance and Resource Ministry (ARM), Barter Foundation, Bethany Christian Services, Big Brothers/ Big Sisters of East Tennessee, Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia, Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter Co., Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, Boys and Girls Club of Greenville & Greene County, Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County, Boys and Girls Club of Morristown, Boys and Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, Bread of Life Children’s Ministry, Bristol Emergency Food Pantry, Bristol Faith In Action, Bristol Regional Speech and Hearing, Camp ACC, Cap the Gap for Foster Care, Cap the Gap for Foster Care- Carter Johnson and Unicoi, Carter County Foster Care, Carter Co. Imagination Library, CASA for Kids, CASA of Northeast Tennessee, CARE Center, Children’s Advocacy Center of the 1st Judicial District, Children’s Advocacy Center of Highlands Community Services, Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan Co., Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District, Children Exceeding Expectations School JLK, Christmas Box of Northeast Tennessee, Coalition for Kids, Communities In Schools of Southwest Virginia, Community Help Center of Northeast Tennessee, Crossroads Medical Mission, Crumley House Brain Injury Rehab Center, East TN Christian Home and Academy, Family Crisis Support Services, Feeding America Southwest Virginia, First Book-Greater Kingsport, FRIENDS, Gifts for Kids, Girls Incorporated of Bristol, Girls Incorporated of Johnson City/Washington County, Girls Incorporated of Kingsport, Girls on the Run of NE. Tennessee, Good Samaritan Ministries, Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, Greene County Imagination Library, Hands On! Discovery Center, Hawkins County Imagination Library Foundation, Healing Hands Health Center, Holston Habitat for Humanity, Holston United Methodist Home for Children, Hope House, Hope House of Scott Co., Imagination Library of Bristol VA, Imagination Library of Russell County, Isaiah 117 House, Jeremiah School, Jericho Shriners, Literacy Council of Kingsport, Lonesome Pine Office on Youth, LXI, Marine Toys For Tots, McClure River Valley Community Center, Mountain Kids Inc, Mountain Region Speech and Hearing Center, Niswonger Children’s Hospital — Mountain States/Ballad Health , Of One Accord Ministry, One Acre Café, Reading Buddies, Ridin’ High Therapeutic Horse Program, Rise Up!, River’s Way Outdoor Adventure Center, Santa Pal, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast TN, Shepard’s Inn, Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House, Southwest VA CAC – Mountain Empire Older Citizens, St. Anthony Bread Food Pantry, Sullivan County Imagination Library, Sullivan County Scottish Rite Foundation, Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary, TASK: Taking Action for Special Kids, TLC Community Center, Town Square Inc. Food Ministries, Unicoi County Family YMCA, United Way of Southwest Virginia, United Way of Washington County, Waiting to Hear, Washington County Friends of Santa, Young Life Bristol, Young Life Kingsport, Young Life Upper East Tennessee, YMCA of Bristol, YWCA NETN and SWVA.