NN, Inc. to sell Precision Bearing Components Group

NN, Inc., a Johnson City-based diversified industrial company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Precision Bearing Components Group (“PBC”) to Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. (“Tsubaki Nakashima”), for $375 million in cash. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2017, and is subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions.

The PBC includes production of balls, rollers, cages and sheet metal parts. It represents the heritage product lines of what was once NN Ball & Roller. It includes the Erwin and Mountain City, Tenn., properties of NN Inc.

The PBC makes up around a quarter of NN’s total sales revenue. Net sales for the first quarter of 2017 were $68.8 million, compared to $64.7 million in the first quarter of 2016, an increase of $4.1 million or 6%. Adjusted income from operations for the first quarter was $8.6 million, compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2016.

NN will retain its Autocam Precision Components and Precision Engineered Products groups.

According to a company press release, the sale of PBC furthers NN’s long-term strategy to build a diversified industrial business with a comprehensive geographic footprint in attractive high-growth market segments. NN plans to redeploy the estimated $270 million in net proceeds from the transaction into higher-growth, higher-margin end markets, while also accelerating its focus on deleveraging.

Richard Holder, president and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The sale of PBC represents a key strategic step toward building a diversified industrial business and capitalizing on growth opportunities that foster strong operating performance, stable earnings and free cash flow over the long term. This transaction further balances our portfolio and provides us with the capital to execute on our strategic expansion into the higher-growth, medical and aerospace end markets. Importantly, we will also strengthen our balance sheet and will now have the additional flexibility through cash on hand to make strategic acquisitions in markets that we believe have strong growth potential. We will continue to look for opportunities to further diversify our business and create a more balanced portfolio to enhance shareholder value over the long term. Finally, we believe that Tsubaki Nakashima is the right strategic fit for PBC, its employees and its customers. By joining with Tsubaki Nakashima, a well-respected bearing components manufacturer with an established track record of global growth, PBC will continue to thrive.”

Beginning in the third quarter of 2017, PBC results will be classified as discontinued operations in NN’s financial reporting. NN reaffirms its second quarter 2017 guidance.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey is acting as financial advisor and Bass, Berry and Sims PLC is serving as legal advisor to NN.