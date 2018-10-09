Milligan, Northeast State renew nursing transfer agreement

Milligan College President Dr. Bill Greer and Northeast State Community College President Dr. James King renewed an agreement today giving Northeast State students who plan to transfer to Milligan’s bachelor’s degree in nursing program the option to co-enroll in courses at Milligan. L-R: Dr. Sam Rowell, vice president for academic affairs; Northeast State Community College President Dr. James King; Milligan College President Dr. Bill Greer; and Dr. Garland Young, vice president for academic affairs and dean.

Milligan College and Northeast State Community College renewed their partnership to provide Northeast State students with a faster and more cost-effective approach to earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Milligan.

On Monday, administrators from both colleges signed an agreement to allow current Northeast State students the option to co-enroll in nursing courses at Milligan. These students can transfer to Milligan after completing an associate’s degree and be granted junior status in Milligan’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program for initial licensure.

“We’re grateful to continue collaborating with Northeast State to assist students pursuing further education to prepare for their career,” said Dr. Garland Young, vice president for academic affairs and dean. “Our partnerships reflect Milligan’s commitment to helping transfer students be equipped with the necessary prerequisites to seamlessly continue their education at Milligan.”

This partnership serves to meet the growing demand for nurses in the region. The BSN degree is in high demand and provides great opportunities in today’s job market, including one of the highest starting salaries in any field. It is also the entry point for graduate studies, as well as nurse practitioner and nurse anesthetist programs.

“This is another great example of our partnership with Milligan College to provide additional opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Sam Rowell, Northeast State’s vice president for academic affairs. “When institutions of higher education collaborate, the entire region benefits.”