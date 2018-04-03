Bristol Speedway Children’s Charities Chapter announces Food City 500 Fundraising Events

The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC-Bristol) is geared up for the upcoming Food City 500 race weekend.

SCC-Bristol will hold numerous fundraisers throughout race week to benefit thousands of children in the community. Some of SCC’s opportunities include Track Laps, the annual SCC dinner presented by Tele-Optics, Meade Tractor Cornhole Classic, Bristol Ultimate Experiences Online Auction and Half-Mile Hot Laps driven by Buck Baker’s Seat Time Racing School.

“The Food City 500 race weekend is always our first big opportunity to help raise money for children in need,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of speedway children’s charities. “We’re so blessed to have so many great people who want to help make a difference in the lives of children and we appreciate their support of our events.”

On Thursday, April 12, Track Laps will be held at 7 and 8 p.m. and for the low price of $35, guests can drive their own vehicle around the high banks of the World’s Fastest Half-Mile for five laps. Additionally, participants can get their picture taken on Bristol’s one of a kind Victory Lane for an additional $10 donation. SCC asks guests to arrive 30 minutes prior to their session time.

The SCC dinner will be held on Thursday, April 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the banquet room on the third floor of the Bruton Smith Building. Legendary NASCAR crew chiefs Ray Evernham, Larry McReynolds and Jeff Hammond will be the honored guests of the evening. Please contact Betsy Holleman at (423) 989-6975 for more information and to reserve a seat at the dinner.

The Meade Tractor Cornhole Classic takes place April 13, 14, 15 in the Fan Zone. The cost per team to enter is $40. Guests will receive a commemorative gift and a shot at $1,000 prize. To register, guests can visit www.bristol.speedwaycharities. org pending open spaces. Qualifying rounds will take place Friday, April 13, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with the grand championship round being held on Sunday, April 15, at 10 a.m.

The Bristol Ultimate Experiences Online Auction runs until April 11. Auction items include the Bristol Motor Speedway All-Access package and the Ride of a Lifetime package, which could include a driver intro truck ride with Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer, to name a few. For more information, visit www.sccauctions.com.

For guests who want to experience the thrill of top speeds around BMS, check out Half-Mile Hot Laps conducted by Buck Baker’s Seat Time Racing School. Experiences will be set up on track from 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 13. For more information, visit www.seattimeracingschool.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit SCC.

On race day, guests are encouraged to participate in the Red Bucket Brigade presented by Cigna. During the first caution or at the end of the first stage, whichever comes first, volunteers will be passing around red buckets in the grandstands. Fans are encouraged to donate their loose change into the buckets.

For more information, visit www.bristol.speedwaycharities. org.