Baumgardner to oversee Food City media and public relations

Tammy Baumgardner

Food City recently announced the appointment of Tammy Baumgardner to the newly created position of senior manager of Public Relations. Baumgardner brings more than 32 years of industry knowledge and experience to this key role, including 22 years in media and community relations.

“Tammy’s broad experience inside our organization makes her uniquely qualified for this very important role,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “As we continue to grow, I know of no other person more suited to communicate with our customers, our associates and the general public than Tammy.”

Baumgardner began her retail career with Food City in 1987, after graduating Abingdon High School. She has served in a number of positions, including accounting clerk, receptionist, administrative assistant, executive assistant, assistant office manager, retail pricing specialist, loyalty marketing coordinator, promotions coordinator and most recently, marketing/events coordinator.

Baumgardner’s new duties include the oversight of Food City’s media and public relations department. She is also responsible for the management of a number of Food City’s sports marketing initiatives, including their NASCAR title sponsorship at Bristol Motor Speedway and other special events and projects. Baumgardner also serves as a board member for Food City’s Charitable Foundation, which benefits area charitable organizations.

“Tammy has shown great leadership qualities over the years through communication with the media, helping to facilitate NASCAR race activities, and other special event activities,” says Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing. “We are proud of Tammy’s accomplishments and look forward to her serving in this new role.”