YWCA Emerge Event Sept. 29

YWCA Bristol's Emerge women's professional development series continues this week with an event Sept. 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

Catalyzing women’s professional advancement is the name of the game for the series. Incepted in 2015, the female focused, expert led series is geared to empower women at all levels of their career. Workshops are held quarterly. The September 29 session will feature four diverse, motivating presenters.

Bethany Flora, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the Clemmer College of Education at East Tennessee State University, will encourage women to take educated risks and enjoy adventure within their professional lives in her presentation entitled Lean In. Step Back.Stand Firm.

Author, international speaker, and founder and CEO of Happiness 1 st Institute, Dr. Jeanine Joy will present Burnout: Prevention & Recovery, Resilience & Retention. Joy will offer practical information to help participants better understand how the brain processes information and how to make sure it is working for, not against, one's highest good.

Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers, co-hosts of acclaimed podcast Pantsuit Politics will present Finding our Voice: Collective Collaboration. Sarah Stewart Holland, professional blogger and social media consultant and City Commissioner of Paducah, KY teams up with Beth Silvers, attorney, human resources executive and yoga instructor to make a dynamic duo with a shared passion for effective

communication.

Assistant Vice President of HomeTrust Bank, Peggy Littleton, shares, “HomeTrust is so pleased to be sponsoring Emerge. At HomeTrust, 85% of our branch managers across 40+ retail banking locations are women. Professional deveopment, especially for women, is so important to help us take the next step in

our career. I love being able to introduce Emerge to team members who are in different phases of their career. They always come back energized and armed with information that they can directly apply to their role.”

The half-day workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and includes a light breakfast and lunch.

YWCA Bristol is grateful to its corporate sponsors for supporting the professional advancement of women through Emerge and thanks Strongwell, The United Company Foundation, Wells Fargo, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, Eastman Credit Union, and HomeTrust Bank.