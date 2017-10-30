Virginia Says “Yes” – Mountain States, Wellmont merger approved with conditions

The Virginia Department of Health has given its blessing to the proposed merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System – with conditions.

The letter to the two systems from Virginia Health Commissioner Marissa Levine was published on the VDH website:

http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/96/2017/10/Order-and-letter-authorizing-a-cooperative-agreement.pdf

“I find that by a preponderance of the evidence that if the applicants meet and comply with the conditions…the benefits likely to result from the proposed cooperative agreement outweigh the disadvantages likely to result from a reduction in competition from the proposed cooperative agreement,” Dr. Levine said in the letter.

Dr. Levine also committed to establishing measures to evaluate the benefits of the agreement by January 31, 2018.

The conditions of the approval include leaving all Virginia hospitals open as clinical and healthcare institutions for at least five years.

The 49 conditions laid out in the approval take more than 20 pages to list.

Among them: