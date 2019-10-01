TVA Boone Dam Project Earns Nation’s Top Award for Geology in Engineering

Members of the TVA Boone Dam Project Team who took part in the AEG event and gave or assisted with presentations about the Boone Dam project.

The Boone Dam project has been selected as the nation’s most outstanding geological engineering project by the nation’s premier professional association for scientists practicing in the fields of environmental and engineering geology.

TVA’s Boone Dam Internal Erosion Remediation Project was named the 2019 Outstanding Environmental and Engineering Geologic Project by the Association of Environmental and Engineering Geologists’ (AEG). It is the highest honor presented by AEG and distinguishes projects based on select criteria, including: application of environmental and engineering geologic principles; advancement of public understanding of geology and engineering geology; protection of the environment; and enhancement of cultural understanding.

The project was specifically noted for its innovative use of georeferenced data, risk-informed decision making, and contributions to the practice of underground construction in dams.

“TVA is honored by this prestigious AEG recognition, and we are extremely proud of our Boone Dam Remediation Project team,” said David Bowling, TVA Vice President of River & Resources Stewardship. “This award recognizes the knowledge, skill and execution of the engineering geologists and other team members who have worked together to successfully manage this project.”

Bowling accepted the award on behalf of TVA from David Fenster, AEG President, at a ceremony in Asheville, N.C. The event also featured an overview by Chris Saucier, Boone Dam Technical Project Manager, and presentation by several project geologists, geoscientists and engineers.