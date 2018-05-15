Tri-Cities Airport wins accounting award for 19th year running

For the 19th consecutive year, the Tri-Cities Airport Authority (TCAA) has been awarded a certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An award of Financial Reporting Achievement was also presented to Rene Weber, Tri-Cities Airport Authority’s Director of Finance, for his role in preparing the award-winning CAFR.

“We are pleased to be recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association for our Annual Financial Report. I especially appreciate the effort and attention to detail that Rene Weber and the finance staff exhibit daily when managing the Airport’s finances.” said Patrick Wilson, TCAA Executive Director.

The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel and proved to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate TCAA’s financial story.