tnAchieves making last-minute push for mentors

tnAchieves, the local partnering organization for TN Promise, needs volunteers to serve as mentors to local TN Promise students. TN Promise affords any high school graduate the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition free. Many of the students that participate in the program will be the first in their family to attend college and require some extra support.

tnAchieves mentors spend about one hour per month reminding students of important deadlines, serving as a trusted college resource and, most importantly, encouraging students to reach their full potential. More than 64,000 students from the Class of 2020 applied for the scholarship this year across Tennessee.

The application deadline for tnAchieves mentors is this Friday, Dec. 6. The program still needs more than 1,200 volunteers across the state.

Carter County needs 12 additional mentors.

Greene County needs 40 additional mentors.

Hawkins County needs eight additional mentors.

Sullivan County needs 46 additional mentors.

Washington County needs 38 additional mentors.

Hancock and Johnson counties have met their need. Unicoi County uses another program.

To learn more and apply you can visit www.tnachieves.org/mentors/apply or contact Graham Thomas, deputy director of outreach at tnAchieves, at 615.604.1306 or graham@tnAchieves.org.

The ultimate goal of the program is to increase the percentage of the population with a college credential to ensure Tennessee has the workforce it needs to support business and industry across the state. It is the signature initiative of the Drive to 55.