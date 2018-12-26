Three regional Chambers sign regionalism resolution

The 2018 and 2019 chairs of the Chamber of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County; the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce have joined the presidents/CEOs of those organizations in signing a resolution to establish a committee to foster regional cooperation. The resolution says the committee will, “determine how to ask the hard questions about implementing regionalism, which will include joining with the county commissions, boards of supervisors, city and town governments to best utilize resources.” The chambers pledge to, “discern ways to work better together for the overall good of the Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia region.”

You can download a copy of the resolution here.