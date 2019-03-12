Thompson & Litton acquires Beeson Lusk & Street

Two of the region’s oldest and best known architecture and civil engineering firms have merged. Thompson & Litton (T&L) has announced the acquisition of Beeson Lusk & Street (BLS). Both firms have been in existence for more than 60 years.

BLS employees have joined Thompson & Litton’s employee-owned operation, which is now doing business as BLS Thompson & Litton. The firm will retain its office in Johnson City, Tenn.

“We are excited about the opportunities that the combined forces of our two firms will hold for the future,” says T&L President Greg Hurst. “Our industry is rapidly changing and growing. This acquisition allows us to meet those changes head on and allows us to expand our services.”

Founded in 1956, T&L serves its five-state Mid-Atlantic client base from offices in Tazewell, Wise, Radford, and Chilhowie, Virginia; Bristol and Mosheim, Tennessee; and Princeton, West Virginia.

BLS’s staff joins T&L’s existing staff of architects, engineers, surveyors, land-use planners, construction administrators, grant/financing specialists, and other support personnel.

BLS was founded in 1912 in Johnson City and has been in continuous operation for 106 years.

Tony Street, president of BLS, has been named senior project manager for the newly consolidated company. “Thompson & Litton shares the same core values as BLS,” Street says. “Combining our organizations gives us more depth to help our clients move their projects forward, and continues the tradition we have for excellent service. We are excited to be on the BLS Thompson & Litton team.”