The Business of Aging… coming in March

The March 2019 issue of The Business Journal of Tri-Cities TN/VA takes a deep dive into the business of aging. How is the accelerating demographic shift affecting market sectors from wealth management to health care? And, how will the graying of the region affect businesses that don’t deal directly with the seniors market as the overall economy changes?

Reserve your space in this special focus section now.

Advertising deadline: February 28

Camera ready: March 4, 2019

Available: March 2019

Click here for rates and ad specifications contact one of our associates for more information.

Jeff Derby

423.306.0104

jderby@bjournal.com

Maggie Cooper

423-863-0750

mcooper@bjournal.com

Richard G. Preston

423.262.7760

rgpreston@bjournal.com

Robin Williams

423.794.6938

rwilliams@bjournal.com