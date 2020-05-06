Tennessee Valley Corridor shifts annual conference to virtual summit series

As large summer conferences and mass gatherings remain in doubt amidst continued social distancing recommendations from public health officials, the Tennessee Valley Corridor announced March 7 it is shifting its Annual Summit and 25th anniversary celebration to a series of special online events this summer.

Originally scheduled to be held July 15-16 at Milligan College, the Corridor’s Annual Summit will instead convene participants online for a series of weekly Summit sessions beginning Thursday, July 16 for five consecutive weeks. Each session will highlight many of the same speakers, topics and organizations, but the new virtual format aims to maximize participation during the continued COVID-19 crisis. More details and information on how to participate in the Virtual Summit sessions will be announced soon.

“It is unfortunate that public health concerns are not going to let us gather in person this summer, but we are excited to explore this new virtual series as a way to convene and connect even more key leaders and organizations across the Corridor,” said Bill Tindal, TVC Board Chair and Site Manager of the Y-12 National Security Complex.

“We will still feature the same outstanding line-up of keynote speakers, expert panels, and highlighted Summit sponsors, but will do so in a series of 90-minute long Summit sessions over five consecutive weeks. We regret not being with our hosts Congressman Phil Roe and Dr Bill Greer at Milligan, but we look forward to featuring them at our first session on July 16.”

Over the last 25 years, the TVC has worked to advance important federal missions and expand federal investments in the Corridor to create more private sector job opportunities across the region. Today, federal investment in the region tops $75 billion annually and directly employs more than 150,000 across 82 different federal agencies in the Corridor.

In addition to Milligan College, summit sponsors representing northeast Tennessee include Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, East Tennessee State University, Eastman, Nuclear Fuel Services, Tri-Cities Airport and the Business Journal of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Look for details on each of the virtual summit events in the June issue of the Business Journal and online at bjournal.com.