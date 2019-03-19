Tazewell County firm plans to add up to 28 jobs

Above: (L-R) Eric Young, Tazewell County administrator; Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel; Melanie Protti-Lawrence, Lawrence Brothers Inc. president; Fernando Protti. Lawrence Brothers Inc. chief executive officer; Maggie Asbury, Tazewell County board of supervisors and VCEDA board member; and Pam Warden, Tazewell County economic development manager.

Lawrence Brothers, Inc., a manufacturing company located in Tazewell County, recently announced plans to add up to 28 jobs in the next five years with help from economic developers. The company does heavy metal fabrication and custom metal applications for various industries, including underground mining, energy and electrical, automotive, material handling, airline and the general metal industrial goods industry.

“We’re excited to continue to serve the community by providing long-term employment, competitive compensation and benefits and we greatly appreciate this newly established relationship with VCEDA which is enabling us to continue to grow and diversify our business,” said Melanie Protti-Lawrence, president of Lawrence Brothers, Inc.

The company received a loan of up to $600,000 from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA). “VCEDA is pleased to have a role in helping Lawrence Brothers, Inc. to expand and grow in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director and general counsel. “Lawrence Brothers, Inc. has a more than 45-year history and its recent successful efforts to continue to grow and diversify the company’s customer base demonstrate their commitment to the region and to being a continuing source of jobs and economic growth in Tazewell County.”