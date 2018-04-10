Sunset Digital Opens Office in Tazewell County

Rural broadband service provider Sunset Digital Communications announced recently it will open a new branch office in Tazewell, Va., to house support teams for its Virginia customers in the Tazewell, Russell, Buchanan, Wythe and Bland county areas.

The new project in Tazewell is expected to create at least 50 new jobs. The announcement was made by Sunset’s Paul and Ryan Elswick at the Tazewell Town Office. Among those offering their congratulations were Tazewell town and county officials and State Sen. Ben Chafin.

In 2015, VCEDA approved a $450,000 loan to Sunset Digital Communications to assist the company to expand in the e-Region. VCEDA also helped fund the installation of fiber optic broadband lines in the region.