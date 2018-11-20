Regional ACOs generate cumulative $100+ million in Medicare savings

Above: Rich Panek

Since 2012, Qualuable and AnewCare, two Accountable Care Organizations in the region, have generated more than $100 million in Medicare savings between them.

Recently, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released performance year 2017 results for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). 472 MSSP Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) across the country participated and 159 (or 34 percent) of those achieved their minimum savings rate and earned a shared savings payment for their performance in 2017.

Qualuable Medical Professionals is comprised of five area primary care physician groups: State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, Mountain Region Family Medicine, Medical Care, ETSU Family Physicians, Quillen ETSU Physicians and several specialty practices serving Medicare beneficiaries in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Dr. David Moulton, medical director of Qualuable, said, “Success in this program requires care coordination from all of our providers, nurses, pharmacists, social workers, administrative, analytics team and office staff. The result of this team based care is the highest quality for our patients.”

2017 marks the fifth year of Qualuable’s participation as a MSSP ACO. While maintaining high quality of care and achieving cost savings, Qualuable has earned shared savings payments in each year of participation and saved Medicare over $57.6 million in years 2012 through 2017.

AnewCare Collaborative – Ballad Health’s accountable care organization – is one of only 21 accountable care organizations in the country to generate savings for the fifth year in a row, according to results released recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. AnewCare has generated more than $46 million dollars in total savings since its creation in 2012.

“I continue to be extremely proud of AnewCare’s dedication to delivering high quality care while reducing costs,” said Dr. John Patterson, chair of the AnewCare board. “Achieving savings the fifth year in a row affirms that our providers are working together effectively to improve the health of the community.

“Along with AnewCare, another accountable care organization in this region also achieved savings for the fifth year in a row. We would like to congratulate our friends at Qualuable for this outstanding achievement.”

Rich Panek, chief administrative officer of Qualuable, said, “Qualuable and AnewCare’s continued success as ACOs is a reflection of the participants within each organization and their dedication to providing innovative and quality care for our region.”