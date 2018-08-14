Public forum scheduled for Northeast State presidential search

The Tennessee Board of Regents is inviting the public to provide input on priorities in selecting Northeast State’s next president. A public forum is scheduled for Aug. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75. The purpose of the forum is to clarify and understand the expectation of all stakeholders.

Greenwood/Asher & Associates search consultants Betty Asher and Alex Matthews will facilitate a conversation discussing the President’s search. Also, if time permits, the full membership of the search committee will be invited to sit in on the forum.

The committee is interested in learning the challenges and opportunities at Northeast State and the characteristics desired of a new president. Input will be used to finalize the position specifications document that is used by the consultants with prospects, to design interview questions, and to assist the consultants in learning more about Northeast State.The search committee will work with Greenwood/Asher to receive applications and nominations from qualified candidates from around the country, review qualifications, and conduct interviews before recommending the finalists to Chancellor Flora Tydings. The chancellor will conduct further interviews and gather input from the college before recommending one candidate to the Board of Regents, which appoints presidents of all colleges in the system.



Timeline for the selection process:

• July 2018 – Advertise and recruit applicants

• Aug. 16, 2018 – Public Forum, Orientation and Start-up meeting

• Aug. 29, 2018 – Search Advisory Committee Prospect Review Meeting

• Sept. 13-14, 2018 – Round-One Interviews

• Oct. 9, 2018 – Search Advisory Committee Reference Feedback Meeting

• Oct. 17-19, 2018 – Round-Two Interviews

• Jan. 1, 2019 – President in Place

A second job fair designed to bring displaced Bristol Compressors workers together with potential employers is scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Holiday Inn off exit 7 of Interstate 81 in Bristol, Va. For more information on that event, contact Amy Shuttle at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, 423.989.4850 or ashuttle@bristolchamber.org