Outgoing health commissioner asked Ballad for info he already had

Dr. John Dreyzehner’s last day as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH) was Friday. One of his final acts as commissioner was to send a letter dated two days before his departure, asking for details regarding Ballad’s plan to consolidate NICUs operating at Holston Valley Medical Center and the Niswonger Children’s Hospital on the campus of Johnson City Medical Center.

The plan is very unpopular in Kingsport, and the commissioner’s office has fielded a number of inquiries from Kingsport citizens, as have state legislators, Ballad executives and the news media.

Monday, Ballad released to the public its responses to Dreyzehner’s final round of questions. Pursuant to its duties, the commissioner’s office has been trying to determine if there would be deleterious effects to the patient community served by Ballad from having to travel to Johnson City from areas closer to Holston Valley. The following are excerpts from Ballad’s response.

TDOH: Please

confirm how travel distance of affected families will be tracked.

Ballad: Children’s hospitals by their very nature are regional

providers that serve large geographic catchment areas. Tracking mileage is not

a standard practice as the region is defined and can vary based on patient

origination. Patient origination data is available, and demonstrates that more

than 500 newborns were transferred to Niswonger from distances greater than one

(1) hour away from Niswonger, and as much as two (2) hours away. Distances like

this are not unusual for children’s hospitals, and certainly, in Tennessee,

fairly typical with respect to the regional perinatal centers, of which there

are only five. The catchment area for Niswonger Children’s Hospital is 11,402

square miles which has not changed since the merger and will not change post NICU

consolidation. The vast majority of Level III NICU services are provided at

Niswonger today, so the distances are not a new issue.

We wish to emphasize once again that HVMC is only 24 miles from

Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The only families that will be affected by this

change are the approximately one hundred families whose babies will now be

treated at Niswonger’s NICU instead of HVMC’s NICU. With the move to

Niswonger’s NICU, some of these families may find their travel distances

increased slightly (but no more than 24 miles). Other families may find that

their travel distances actually decrease. As pointed out in our previous

correspondence, Niswonger has adjacent housing for families available through

the on-property Ronald McDonald House and sleeping accommodations for families

at Niswonger. These services are not available at HVMC.

The commissioner’s office also has been trying to determine whether transporting infants to Johnson City could lead to deaths in cases where the infants might be treated sooner at a non-consolidated Holston Valley NICU.

TDOH: According to your December 28, 2018 letter, no babies expired in

transport to JCMC. Please provide the Department with a list of the infant

deaths pre-transport and post-transport during the last three years for all

Ballad hospitals.

Ballad: There is no list of infant deaths pre-transport. Ballad does

not deploy the transport team for newborns that are deceased.

To the best of our knowledge and belief, there have been no infant

deaths during or after transport which could in any way be attributed to the

transport of the newborn. The Department has the capacity, at any time, to

review the details of the death of any newborn, and Ballad has always complied

with the survey process whenever the State’s teams request such specific

information.

To restate the Ballad policy, newborns born at Ballad hospitals are

only transported once stabilized. Ballad follows the State’s Perinatal System

Guidelines for Transportation which were approved by this Department and signed

by the Commissioner. There have been no assertions that an infant death was

caused by transport. There has never, in any survey conducted by the

Department, been an allegation or finding that an infant death was related to

transport.

Later in its query, the commissioner’s office asked:

TDOH: Regarding the proposed establishment of two Pediatric Emergency

Departments in the region, please provide the Department with the financial

analysis related to this proposal.

Ballad: The State directed Ballad to establish two Pediatric Emergency

Departments in the Terms of Certification. As required, Ballad included the

development of two Pediatric Emergency Departments in Kingsport and Bristol in

the Children’s Health Services Plan that was submitted to the Department on

July 31, 2018, and which is now posted on the Department’s website. With

regards to the financial analysis, clinical analysis, and needs assessment for

these Pediatric Emergency Departments, Ballad would direct the Department to

the information previously provided as well as any information the Department

relied upon during the COPA Application process in directing the implementation

of the new Pediatric Emergency Departments.

Incoming Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey took over from Dreyzehner Monday.