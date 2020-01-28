Noland, Harwell to be nominated to TVA board

Beth Harwell (left), Brian Noland

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, the senior senator from Tennessee, announced Tuesday that East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland will be nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors. President Trump said Tuesday morning he would nominate Noland and former Tennessee State House Speaker Beth Harwell, according to releases from Alexander’s office.

Dr. Noland was out of town when the news broke, but through the ETSU Office of University Relations issued a statement saying, “It is a significant honor to have the opportunity to represent East Tennessee State University, the Appalachian Highlands and the citizens of the Tennessee Valley region as a member of the Board of Directors. I am grateful for the support of U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander and would be proud to serve the Tennessee Valley Authority.”

“Brian is a respected leader in East Tennessee,” Alexander said, “and during his tenure as president, he has helped transform Tennessee’s fourth largest university, East Tennessee State University. His administrative experience makes him the right person to help keep TVA on a good path – to continue to provide clean, cheap, reliable electricity at the lowest possible rates for homes and businesses through the seven-state Tennessee Valley region. I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination and look forward to his confirmation.”

Noland has been ETSU president since 2012. Harwell retired from the state house after running for governor in 2018.