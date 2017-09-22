NN Inc. relocating corporate HQ from Johnson City to Charlotte

NN, Inc., (NNBR) a diversified industrial company that grew from a northeast Tennessee bearing and roller business to an international supplier of multiple industries today announced that it will relocate its global headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina from Johnson City, Tennessee. The move, the company said, supports NN’s strategy of building a diversified industrial business through improved access to customers, the availability of advanced infrastructure and enhanced logistics.

Richard Holder, President and CEO, said in a company release, “Relocating our headquarters to Charlotte, a national transportation hub with global accessibility, aligns closely with our strategy of building a diversified industrial business by being closer to our customers and ensuring greater collaboration between our business units. As a company focused on technology and innovation, NN will benefit from Charlotte’s enhanced infrastructure, as well as its growing talent pool and robust business climate.”

NN expects the transition to Charlotte to take place early in 2018. Approximately 200 employees will be based at NN’s new corporate headquarters in Charlotte.The company said it will continue to have a presence in Johnson City.

Mitch Miller, CEO or the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said, “NN has been a great corporate citizen to Johnson City and the Region. It is unfortunate that they will be relocating their corporate headquarters, but we are truly appreciative of the impact they have made on Northeast Tennessee. Current plans include retaining their shared services division and we will continue to work closely with NN to help with any potential future growth.”

Holder said, “NN was founded in Tennessee in 1980 and will continue to maintain a presence in Johnson City. We have had a positive relationship with the state for many years, and while our roots are in Tennessee, we are looking forward to growing in North Carolina and serving our 33 manufacturing locations across the world.”