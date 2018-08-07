Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic, World Long Drive bring superstars, family fun

Smokey Robinson will put on a special performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Sunday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Children’s healthcare in our region will soon get a boost in the form of championship golf, a legendary singer – and a lot of family fun.

The World Long Drive event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12, with the Tennessee Big Shots men’s preliminary rounds at Cattails at Meadowview in Kingsport. While watching world-class golfers hit 400-yard long drives, spectators and their families can enjoy food trucks, music, a junior clinic from Tennessee Golf Association and fun activities from the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA. Sunday’s festivities last until around 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Later that evening in Greeneville, Smokey Robinson will put on a special performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, which benefits Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive and co-founder of Motown Records will perform songs from his repertoire. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.npacgreeneville.com.

Then, on Monday, Aug. 13, the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic Pro-Am tournament will take place at The Olde Farm Golf Club in Bristol, Virginia. This world-class Pro-Am scramble brings 24 of the PGA, LPGA, PGA Champions and Web.com tours’ best to the Tri-Cities for an unforgettable day of golf.

Also that day, the Tennessee Big Shots competition will continue at Cattails, with the women’s qualifying event from 9 a.m.-noon, featuring Johnson City local Chloe Garner. The event’s conclusion will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 6-8 p.m. The competition will feature 36 men based on World Long Drive rankings, along with 18 women. Spectators are encouraged to take part in this free event.

“The Classic has brought local, regional and national attention to the outstanding work that’s being done at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, and we’re grateful for that,” said Lisa Carter, chief executive officer of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. “Each year, the Classic has grown. We are so excited to partner with Visit Kingsport and Golf Channel to bring the World Long Drive event to our region, and we hope everyone comes out to watch it and has a great time.”

“We’re thrilled to have Tennessee Big Shots here in Kingsport,” said Jud Teague, executive director of Visit Kingsport. “We feel like Cattails is the perfect place for the event, and I know everybody in the area is excited and looking forward to coming out to see it. To have the Golf Channel airing it live is not only great for the city, but for Niswonger Children’s Hospital, which provides such amazing care to so many children.”

The Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic is presented by the Ballad Health Foundation and is the children’s hospital’s largest annual fundraiser.