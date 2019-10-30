NFIB honors three Northeast Tennessee legislators

The Tennessee office of NFIB, the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, Monday presented its Guardian of Small Business award to state Sen. Rusty Crowe (District 3) and state Rep. John Holsclaw (District 4). NFIB made the presentations at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. The organization awarded the same recognition to District 9 State Representative Gary Hicks at Mohawk Machine & Engineering, an NFIB member in Bulls Gap.

“I’m greatly honored to receive the NFIB Guardian of Small Business award,” said Hicks, who recently was named chair of the House Finance, Ways & Means Subcommittee and Appropriations Subcommittee. “Small businesses are the backbone of my district and our state economy, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to make sure that they are able to operate on a level playing field and have opportunities to be successful.”

Hicks is a member of the Finance, Ways & Means, State, and Joint Pensions & Insurance committees, and serves on the Public Service & Employees Subcommittee.

“I’m grateful to receive the NFIB Guardian of Small Business award because the success of small business in my district and across Tennessee is very important,” Crowe said. “Small businesses are the backbone of the Tennessee economy, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to ensure they operate on a level playing field and can be successful.”

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for supporting small business,” said Holsclaw, who chairs the House Employee Affairs Subcommittee and is a member of the Consumer and Human Resources Committee. “Receiving the NFIB Guardian of Small Business award is meaningful because I pledged to support our job creators and risk takers when I ran for office, and I remain committed to promote and protect free enterprise.”

Crowe chairs the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and serves on the Education and Government Operations committees. He also is a member of the Joint Government Operations, Commerce & Labor, Transportation and Agriculture Subcommittee and the Joint Government Operations Education, Health and General Welfare Subcommittee.

Holsclaw also serves on the Commerce Committee, Business Subcommittee, and Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee.