New River Hardwoods to invest $3.8 million in Carter County facilities

New River Hardwoods, Inc. officials recently announced the lumber company will invest $3.8 million in its operations in Roan Mountain. New River plans to create around 25 manufacturing and production jobs in Carter County. The company will install new equipment and convert its Roan Mountain log yard into a lumber manufacturing facility.

“I’d like to thank New River Hardwoods for investing in Roan Mountain and creating job opportunities in Northeast Tennessee,” Robert Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said. “It’s always an encouraging sign when an existing business chooses to expand in Tennessee. New River Hardwoods’ $3.8 million investment is terrific news and I look forward to the positive impact these 25 new jobs will have on Carter County’s residents.”

Headquartered in Beckley, W.Va., New River Hardwoods operates facilities in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The company began lumber production in 1991 and produces more than 40 million board feet of high quality hardwood lumber annually.

In addition to its Roan Mountain location, New River Hardwood operates millworks, dry kilns and sawmill facilities in Mountain City, Tenn., a sawmill near Cumberland Gap, Tenn. as well as a log and lumberyard in Erwin, Tenn.

“New River Hardwoods appreciates all the support provided by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the Carter County Mayor’s office and county commissioners,” Wayne Law, president of New River Hardwoods, said. “We look forward to starting production at the site this spring and are excited about providing positive economic opportunities in the Roan Mountain community.”